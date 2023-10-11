Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department

Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd. recently delivered a total of 34 S-Cab and five Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to the Telangana Fire Department in Hyderabad. These vehicles have been specifically adapted to enhance the department's rescue and disaster operations within the state. The brand officially announced this through its social media channels.

The S-CAB, a commercial pickup, is equipped with a 2.5-litre common-rail, inter-cooled, four-cylinder diesel engine. This engine generates a maximum power output of 78 bhp at 3800 rpm and a peak torque of 176 Nm at 1500 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The S-CAB's equipment list includes power steering with tilt adjustment, height adjustable seatbelt, a 12V mobile charging point, retractable cup and coin holders on the dashboard, twin glove boxes, and a centre armrest with storage space.

On the other hand, the Hi-Lander is powered by an 1898 cc, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine developing a stronger 163 bhp at 3600 rpm and a peak torque of 360 Nm at 2000–2500 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Hi-Lander packs in kit such as manual AC, USB charging ports for the second row, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, and emergency brake assist with brake override function. Additionally, the pick-up provides a 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, a 60:40 split rear seat, and a MID screen for the instrument cluster.