Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
11-Oct-23 12:08 PM IST
Highlights
- These vehicles have been specifically adapted to enhance the department's rescue and disaster operations
- The brand officially announced this through its social media channels
- A total of 34 S-Cab pickup trucks and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles were delivered
Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd. recently delivered a total of 34 S-Cab and five Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to the Telangana Fire Department in Hyderabad. These vehicles have been specifically adapted to enhance the department's rescue and disaster operations within the state. The brand officially announced this through its social media channels.
The S-CAB, a commercial pickup, is equipped with a 2.5-litre common-rail, inter-cooled, four-cylinder diesel engine. This engine generates a maximum power output of 78 bhp at 3800 rpm and a peak torque of 176 Nm at 1500 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.
Also Read: Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z Launched At Rs 15 Lakh; Aimed At Commercial-Use Buyers
The S-CAB's equipment list includes power steering with tilt adjustment, height adjustable seatbelt, a 12V mobile charging point, retractable cup and coin holders on the dashboard, twin glove boxes, and a centre armrest with storage space.
On the other hand, the Hi-Lander is powered by an 1898 cc, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine developing a stronger 163 bhp at 3600 rpm and a peak torque of 360 Nm at 2000–2500 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Also Read: 2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
The Hi-Lander packs in kit such as manual AC, USB charging ports for the second row, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, and emergency brake assist with brake override function. Additionally, the pick-up provides a 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, a 60:40 split rear seat, and a MID screen for the instrument cluster.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Isuzu Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-19080 second ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
-17428 second ago
BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine
-12817 second ago
Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.
-10903 second ago
There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
-6996 second ago
This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.
14 hours ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.
15 hours ago
The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.
16 hours ago
The Ninja 7 Hybrid runs on a strong hybrid system that blends the capabilities of an ICE with an electric motor, providing strong performance.
17 hours ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
18 hours ago
The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
18 hours ago
The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
1 month ago
The S-Cab Z wears an introductory price tag of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)
3 months ago
The 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp' will offer free vehicle check-ups, and discounts on labor, parts, and lubes.
5 months ago
The updated models get minor cosmetic tweaks and some extra features
6 months ago
Having joined Isuzu Motor India in 2022, Rajesh Mittal is the first person of Indian origin to helm the Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer’s India subsidiary