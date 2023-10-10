Login

2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates

The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

10-Oct-23 02:28 PM IST

  • It gets a refreshed interior and exterior
  • The instrument cluster screen grows to 7.0 inches
  • The 2024 D-Max introduces a next-generation stereo camera

The 2024 Isuzu D-Max has been unveiled in Thailand, boasting significant updates in terms of design, technology, and safety features. The third generation of Isuzu's midsize pickup made its global debut about four years ago in 2019 with sales in global markets commencing shortly after.

 In terms of exterior styling, the 2024 D-Max showcases a redesigned grille with a distinctive 3D appearance, new headlights with DRLs, and modified bumper intakes with air curtains on the sides. The pickup also receives a revamped tailgate with an integrated spoiler. Moreover, it gets plastic cladding around the grille, an aluminium-style skid plate, wide fender extensions, matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, and various other visual enhancements.

 

Inside the cabin, the updated D-Max gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a new 7.0-inch digital display in the revised instrument panel. USB-C ports are now available for both front and rear passengers, along with a new key featuring a remote engine start function.

 

The 2024 D-Max introduces a next-generation stereo camera that is claimed to enhance the capabilities of the ADAS functions offered. The new-gen cameras improve the vehicle's ability to detect oncoming pedestrians at intersections and trigger automatic braking in hazardous situations. The rear radars also detect vehicles approaching from behind during reverse parking, engaging the brakes when necessary.

 

Furthermore, a heating element around the camera lens prevents the equipment from malfunctioning in low temperatures. The refreshed model is aimed at offering greater convenience with a feature that assists in following the vehicle in front during traffic congestion and adaptive cruise control for the manual transmission model. Additionally, a new rough terrain mode enhances braking and engine controls for off-road driving.

Under the hood, the 2024 D-Max offers two four-cylinder turbodiesel engine options. The base 1.9-litre engine delivers 148 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, while the more potent 3.0-litre unit boasts 187 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to either the rear wheels (2WD) or all four wheels (4WD) through a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the version.

 

Isuzu highlights that the D-Max is distributed in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and the Oceania region. In the fiscal year 2022, approximately 340,000 units of the D-Max were sold globally.

 

Coming to India, Isuzu still offers the second-gen D-Max and V-Cross pick-ups with no indication on when the third-gen model could be launched.

