2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teased Ahead Of Launch

Isuzu has been sitting quietly on the fringes with just a couple of products for the private buyers- the MU-X and the D-Max V-Cross. But they have recently revealed a teaser announcing an update to their lifestyle pickup truck, the D-Max V-Cross.



Don’t up your hopes though, as if the teaser is anything to go by, then the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is in for a little cosmetic update. We aren’t getting the thoroughly updated V-Cross that was unveiled in Thailand last year. The teaser reveals changes to the headlamp design, fog lamp enclosures, new dual-tone alloy wheel design, gets updated front and rear skid plates along with revised side steps.

At long last, there will be an updated touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from that, the interior theme for the upholstery is going to be black and brown in colour. Features like climate control, steering mounted controls will be retained. However, we wish Isuzu adds cruise control to the list with this update. Safety net will continue with six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control system, hill descent control and rear camera with sensors.





Pictured: Current V-Cross

It will continue using the 1.9-litre diesel engine that delivers 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It will continue offering a 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain option.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross competes with the Toyota Hilux. We lived with it for a few weeks and here’s our report on the same.

Also Read: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?