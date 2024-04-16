Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?

The lifestyle pickup truck segment is quite small in India. The ones that made it to the market didn’t stay on sale for long. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is one lifestyle truck that has actually stood the test of time. It has been around for nearly a decade and we kept it for a few weeks to see if its still worth buying in 2024 or not. Let’s get the limitations out of the way before we move on to its good qualities.

Looks imposing from the front

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Cons

Payload rated at 215 kg

Payload capacity

The V-Cross has a spacious cargo bed with a payload capacity of 215 kg. In isolation, this number is decent enough for private buyers. And in reality, I have seen owners haul even more weight than that. But that number fades away when compared to the Toyota Hilux’s 470 kg capacity.

Interior is spartan in today's day and age

Basic layout and features

The interior is quite spartan and plastic quality isn’t the best either. It's so outdated that you can count the number of features on your palms. It misses out on a modern touchscreen or phone connectivity options like CarPlay or Android Auto. It is equipped with a basic 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, AUX and USB port. It even misses out on cruise control and telescopic steering adjustment. However there are some features that are limited to the top automatic variant like leather upholstery, anti-pinch auto down driver window, side and curtain airbags and hill descent control. But when you’re buying a vehicle that costs more than Rs 30 lakh, you expect better quality and features.

Rear seat back too upright for some

The second row

Entering the second row will be difficult without a stepping board. However, the running board reduces the ground clearance which might put in a spot of bother when going off road. The rear seats lack under thigh support for slightly taller passengers and in typical pickup truck fashion, the backrest angle is quite upright too. Even the Toyota Hilux has an upright seating at the rear. The seat back pocket design is flawed too which could’ve been easily made to accommodate more items.

Performance might feel sluggish when fully loaded



Performance

It is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine that delivers 163 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The numbers are adequate but nothing special when compared with the Toyota Hilux. The performance might feel sluggish when the cargo bed is loaded.

Gear shift requires effort



Heavy clutch, gear lever and steering

The clutch, gear lever and steering are quite heavy and require effort to operate. So it requires commitment to drive one on a daily basis.

Regular U-turns can easily turn into 3-point turns because of its size

Not a city-runner

Parking or taking a U-turn will prove to be a task within city limits thanks to its massive dimensions.



Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Pros

Rear seats get foldable armrest, cupholders and 12V socket



Decent second row

The second row has its limitations but the seat back is sculpted to offer decent comfort and accompanied by a foldable armrest. There are decently sized door pockets, cup holders and a 12V socket for the rear passengers.

Storage spaces aplenty

Storage spaces galore

It offers storage for large cargo in the rear cargo bed and small knick-knacks within the cabin. It gets sunglass holders, two gloveboxes, cup holders in front of AC vents, big door pockets, storage space near the driver knee, space under the central armrest, cup holders and phone storage at the bottom of the AC controls.

Prices start at Rs 22.07 lakh

Most affordable lifestyle truck

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the most affordable lifestyle pick up truck that you can buy in India. With prices ranging between Rs 22.07 lakh and Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom), it is cheaper by Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh than the Hilux. Think of all the modifications you can make with the amount that you save.

Cargo bed offers versatility

Versatile space

The cargo bed can be used to carry large cargo, camping equipment, motorcycles and more. In fact, Isuzu even offers covers and canopies to cover the cargo bed.

The V-Cross is quite a head-turner

Road presence

The sheer dimensions of the truck give it massive road presence and is quite a head turner if customised purposefully.

Corners well for a pickup truck.

Cornering prowess

The V-Cross will leave you amazed at how well it corners when you are not carrying anything in the cargo bed. The way it holds the line and speeds it can carry into the corners is commendable and will come in handy on your trip to the mountains.

Fuel efficiency is good for 1.9-litre diesel

Fuel efficient

Having a smaller capacity engine also means that the Isuzu is a light sipper. If you are driving under lower load conditions or on a highway expect good numbers from it. I have driven it in mixed cycle but with a light foot and managed to extract around 13.8 kmpl of average economy which is good for a vehicle of this size.





It gets 4X4 with low range

Off-road ability

It has a proper 4x4 system with low range gearbox and shift-on-fly feature making it a go-anywhere vehicle. To top it all off, the ride feels indestructible and more comfortable than the Toyota Hilux.