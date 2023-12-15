Login

Isuzu Motors India To Open Winter Service Camp On December 18, 2023

The 'ISUZU I-Care Winter Service Camp' will offer free vehicle check-ups and discounts on labour, parts, and lubes.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 15, 2023

  • Offers a free 37-point vehicle check-up and discounts on labour, parts, lubes, and fluids.
  • Available at all authorised service outlets across India.
  • Available from December 18 to 23, 2023.

Isuzu Motors India has introduced its annual 'ISUZU I-Care Winter Service Camp', aimed at offering customers benefits and maintenance checks for Isuzu D-Max pick-ups and SUVs. This initiative, part of 'ISUZU Care,' will take place at all authorised dealer service outlets from December 18 to 23, 2023.

 

 

During this event, customers can avail of exclusive offers, including a complimentary 37-point comprehensive check-up, a free top wash, a 10 per cent discount on labour, a 5 per cent discount on parts, and a 5 per cent discount on lubes and fluids.

 

Also Read: 2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates

 

To ensure convenient access for customers, the Winter Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of Isuzu across various cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bhimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jammu, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

 

Customers can visit the nearest brand outlet or visit its official website for service bookings.

