Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.20 Lakh

The D-Max V-Cross Prestige gains darkened exterior styling elements, more safety equipment and a new rear seat.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the updated Prestige variant start at Rs 26.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The updated model gets new safety features.
  • Rear seat is new and promises to offer more comfort.

Isuzu has rolled out an updated version of its D-Max V-Cross lineup in India, with additional safety features. Also new for 2024 is the updated V-Cross Z Prestige variant featuring exterior tweaks. Prices for the revised D-Max series start at Rs 21.20 lakh for the Hi-Lander variant; the V-Cross Z variant is priced at Rs 25.52 lakh, and the top-tier V-Cross Z Prestige begins at Rs 26.92 lakh for the manual transmission option (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries slated to commence soon. 

 

Also Read: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?

 

2024 Isuzu D Max V Cross 1

Prices for the updated model start at Rs 21.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

On the outside, the top-spec Z Prestige variant gets dark grey accents for the bumpers, fog lamp clusters, grille, ORVMs and roof rails. Moreover, the 18-inch alloy wheels are blacked-out. 

 

2024 Isuzu D Max V Cross 2

Isuzu says that the rear bench seat is new and offers more comfort. 

 

Inside, the V-Cross largely remains the same, with the Japanese brand claiming that the rear bench seat is new and offers enhanced comfort. Moreover, the company has incorporated several new safety features for the manual transmission option, including traction control, ESC, hill-start assist, hill-descent assist and three-point seatbelts for all occupants, along with seatbelt reminders for each passenger.

 

Also Read: Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Unveiled

 

2024 Isuzu D Max V Cross 3

Retains most of the interior details. 

 

Other features include a 9.0-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an idle start-stop system, a reverse camera, a shift-on-fly 4WD system, and six airbags.

 

Under the hood, the D-Max retains its powertrain, comprising a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generating 163 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission, with options available for both 4x2 and 4x4 versions. 

# 2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross# Isuzu D-Max V-Cross# Isuzu Motors India# Isuzu D-Max# Isuzu V-Cross# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Popular Isuzu Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

While Nissan's domestic sales went down by 8 per cent at 2,404 units, the exports saw a marginal 1 per cent growth at 639 units.
Auto Sales April 2024: Nissan Sees 8% Decline In Domestic Sales; Sold 2,404 Units Of The Magnite
This special livery not only celebrates Ferrari's storied past but also welcomes HP's partnership with the team.
Ferrari Unveils New Blue Livery For Miami Grand Prix 2024
The all-new Bajaj CNG bike will be launched on June 18, 2024.
Bajaj Bruzer 125 CNG Bike Launch Date Revealed
The all-new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now goes on sale in India and is the most powerful Pulsar yet.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
The XUV300 has finally received a facelift after being in the market for 5 years. Here’s how the newer XUV 3XO compares to the older model
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: What Are The Differences?
New V12 GT develops similar power compared to the outgoing 812 Competizione; borrows design elements from iconic models from the past.
Ferrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship
Tata managed to sell 47,983 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market.
Auto Sales April 2024: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 77,521 Units
The sale of the Maruti Suzuki’s compact cars continue to decline, while utility vehicle sales are on the high
Maruti Suzuki Sales Up By 4.7% In April 2024
With the 3-door version, Force India has also brought back the 5-door Gurkha. The models are priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
Limited to just 20 units, the Bentayga Apex is offered in six colourways with Continental GT Le Mans Edition owners offered bespoke colourways to match their cars
Limited-Run Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition By Mulliner Unveiled
Don’t get your hopes too high as this will be just a cosmetic update.
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teased Ahead Of Launch
A production-ready version of the pickup truck will be offered for sale in markets such as Norway, UK, Australia and Thailand by 2025
Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Unveiled
The 'ISUZU I-Care Winter Service Camp' will offer free vehicle check-ups and discounts on labour, parts, and lubes.
Isuzu Motors India To Open Winter Service Camp On December 18, 2023
Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.
Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Reviews
  • 2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.20 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved