2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.20 Lakh

Isuzu has rolled out an updated version of its D-Max V-Cross lineup in India, with additional safety features. Also new for 2024 is the updated V-Cross Z Prestige variant featuring exterior tweaks. Prices for the revised D-Max series start at Rs 21.20 lakh for the Hi-Lander variant; the V-Cross Z variant is priced at Rs 25.52 lakh, and the top-tier V-Cross Z Prestige begins at Rs 26.92 lakh for the manual transmission option (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries slated to commence soon.

On the outside, the top-spec Z Prestige variant gets dark grey accents for the bumpers, fog lamp clusters, grille, ORVMs and roof rails. Moreover, the 18-inch alloy wheels are blacked-out.

Isuzu says that the rear bench seat is new and offers more comfort.

Inside, the V-Cross largely remains the same, with the Japanese brand claiming that the rear bench seat is new and offers enhanced comfort. Moreover, the company has incorporated several new safety features for the manual transmission option, including traction control, ESC, hill-start assist, hill-descent assist and three-point seatbelts for all occupants, along with seatbelt reminders for each passenger.

Other features include a 9.0-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an idle start-stop system, a reverse camera, a shift-on-fly 4WD system, and six airbags.

Under the hood, the D-Max retains its powertrain, comprising a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generating 163 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission, with options available for both 4x2 and 4x4 versions.