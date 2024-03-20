Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Unveiled

A production-ready version of the pickup truck will be offered for sale in markets such as Norway, UK, Australia and Thailand by 2025
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Isuzu unveils D-Max BEV concept.
  • To be showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show.
  • To feature a 40 kW front motor and 90 kW rear motor.

Isuzu has unveiled the D-Max BEV concept. The truck is essentially an all-electric version of the D-Max pickup truck also sold in the Indian market. Isuzu has stated that a production-ready version of the D-Max BEV will be offered for sale in markets such as Norway, the UK, Australia and Thailand by 2025. It will then be the first all-electric vehicle from the brand to be offered for sale. There is, however, no statement on whether the vehicle will be offered for sale in the Indian market. The company will showcase the concept vehicle at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show to be held from March 27 to April 7. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates

A design sketch of the Isuzu D-Max BEV

 

On the cosmetic front, the D-Max BEV gets a few EV-specific styling cues to distinguish it from its ICE counterpart. These include a closed-off-front grille and blue accents along the front air intakes. Aside from this, it looks like many of the other design elements have been carried over from the ICE version. The truck’s interior hasn’t been showcased to date, although, there are chances that it might have a similar layout as the standard D-Max. Isuzu claims that the vehicle has a payload capacity of 1000 kg and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

 

Also Read: Isuzu Motors India Updates Lineup To Conform With BS6 Emission Norms

 

Isuzu has also revealed many of the D-Max BEV’s technical specifications. The pickup truck will feature a dual-motor setup with a 40 kW front motor and 90 kW rear motor. The vehicle will be equipped with a 66.6 kWh battery pack although there is no mention of what the range figures will be. It will also have a full-time 4X4 drive configuration with newly developed front and rear axles.

 

 

# Isuzu D-Max# BEV# Isuzu D-Max BEV# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 17,979/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Honda WR-V
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu D-Max
7.5

Isuzu D-Max

Starts at ₹ 10.55 - 16.98 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View D-Max Specifications
View D-Max Features

Popular Isuzu Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ultraviolette Announces Its Entry Into Turkey
Ultraviolette Announces Its Entry Into Turkey
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R, GT India Prices Revealed
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R, GT India Prices Revealed
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon
MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September
MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut
BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 78.90 Lakh
BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 78.90 Lakh
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z Launched At Rs 15 Lakh; Aimed At Commercial-Use Buyers
Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z Launched At Rs 15 Lakh; Aimed At Commercial-Use Buyers
Top 5 Off-Road Cars In India
Top 5 Off-Road Cars In India
Isuzu Motor India Appoints Rajesh Mittal As President
Isuzu Motor India Appoints Rajesh Mittal As President
Isuzu Motors India Introduces Winter Camp For Customers
Isuzu Motors India Introduces Winter Camp For Customers
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved