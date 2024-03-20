Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Unveiled

Isuzu has unveiled the D-Max BEV concept. The truck is essentially an all-electric version of the D-Max pickup truck also sold in the Indian market. Isuzu has stated that a production-ready version of the D-Max BEV will be offered for sale in markets such as Norway, the UK, Australia and Thailand by 2025. It will then be the first all-electric vehicle from the brand to be offered for sale. There is, however, no statement on whether the vehicle will be offered for sale in the Indian market. The company will showcase the concept vehicle at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show to be held from March 27 to April 7.

A design sketch of the Isuzu D-Max BEV

On the cosmetic front, the D-Max BEV gets a few EV-specific styling cues to distinguish it from its ICE counterpart. These include a closed-off-front grille and blue accents along the front air intakes. Aside from this, it looks like many of the other design elements have been carried over from the ICE version. The truck’s interior hasn’t been showcased to date, although, there are chances that it might have a similar layout as the standard D-Max. Isuzu claims that the vehicle has a payload capacity of 1000 kg and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

Isuzu has also revealed many of the D-Max BEV’s technical specifications. The pickup truck will feature a dual-motor setup with a 40 kW front motor and 90 kW rear motor. The vehicle will be equipped with a 66.6 kWh battery pack although there is no mention of what the range figures will be. It will also have a full-time 4X4 drive configuration with newly developed front and rear axles.