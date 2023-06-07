Top 5 Off-Road Cars In India

In recent times, the Indian automotive market has seen a variety of off-road vehicles. If you are someone who loves off-roading, there are a few important things to consider, such as the car's water-wading ability or the ground clearance. Now, let us explore the top five off-road cars available in India.

Mahindra Thar:

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has created quite a buzz since its launch in August 2020.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has created quite a buzz since its launch in August 2020. The Thar is one of the most loved and desirable SUVs among youngsters. It is positioned as a lifestyle product, and with advanced 4x4 mechanicals and more electronics on board, it is building up on its off-road capabilities. The boxlike outline does keep the Thar DNA intact. The water-wading capacity of the Thar is 650 mm, and it has a ground clearance of 226 mm. It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox and with four-wheel drive. The price of the SUV starts at Rs 10.54 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.77 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The Jimny is designed on the same lines as the former Gipsy but promises a better fit in the modern world

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the much-awaited Jimny five-door, its latest off-roader, in India. The Jimny is designed on the same lines as the former Gipsy but promises a better fit in the modern world. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and a water-wading capacity of 300 mm. Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets the 1.5-litre K series petrol engine, which produces 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic. The off-roader will also get Maruti Suzuki's All Grip Pro 4WD system with low-range gear. The price of the SUV starts at Rs 12.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Launched At Rs 12.74 Lakh

Toyota Hilux:

The Toyota Hilux is the go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle from the Japanese automaker

The Toyota Hilux, the go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle from the Japanese automaker, is known for its off-road capabilities. The Hilux’s frame is built for exceptional torsional and bending rigidity. Plus, you also get a capable four-wheel drive system with a high (H4) and low (L4) range. The off-roader has a ground clearance of 190 mm and an impressive water-wading capacity of 700 mm. The price for the pickup starts at Rs. 33.99 lakh for the 4x4 manual Standard, Rs. 35.80 lakh for the 4x4 manual High, and Rs. 36.80 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India) for the 4x4 auto High variants. The Toyota Hilux pickup truck receives a 4x4 system for all its trims, linked to its single 2.8-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine option.

Also Read: Review: Toyota Hilux - The Go Anywhere, Do Anything Vehicle

Isuzu D-max:

The Isuzu D-Max V-cross comes with a very capable 4x4 system

The market for pickup trucks in India is well-positioned, as they are widely used for commercial cargo deliveries. Although, when it comes to personal car buyers, the market narrows down a bit. However, over the last few years, we have seen a growing interest in pickups, especially in the off-road adventure category. The Isuzu D-Max V-cross comes with a very capable 4x4 system with a shift-on-fly function. It has a ground clearance of 225 mm and a water-wading capacity of 700mm. The D-Max V-cross is dependable and imparts the confidence to take it on the most treacherous of terrains. It is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine that produces 150 bhp and 360 Nm. Isuzu also offers both a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox. The D-Max V-Cross is offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations. The price for the Isuzu D-Max starts at Rs 19.49 lakh for the Highlander base model and goes up to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line V-cross prestige.

Also Read: Isuzu Motors India Updates Lineup To Conform With BS6 Emission Norms

Force Gurkha:

Force Gurkha is a lifestyle SUV but a hard-core off-roader as well

Also Read: Force Gurkha Based Pick-Up Spotted Testing For The First Time

Lastly, we have the Force Gurkha, another lifestyle SUV but a hardcore off-roader. As the Gurkha looks more like a utilitarian vehicle, it continues to be a capable off-roader. Under the hood, the Force Gurkha gets a Mercedes-derived BS6-compliant 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 91 bhp at 3,200 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1400–2400 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed Mercedes G-28 manual gearbox coupled with four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard. The Force Gurkha has a water-wading capacity of 700 mm and a ground clearance of 205 mm. There is only one variant of the Force Gurkha, priced at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).