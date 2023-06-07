  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Launched At Rs 12.74 Lakh

The SUV is available in two variants- Zeta and Alpha, both of which are available in automatic and manual transmission options
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
07-Jun-23 11:15 AM IST
Highlights
  • Comes at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Built on a ladder-frame chassis and gets a 3-link rigid axle suspension
  • Gets fuel efficiency figures of 16.94 kmpl for the 5-speed MT and 16.39kmpl for the 4-speed AT

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Jimny 5-door, its latest off-roader, in India. After weeks of speculation, the price of the SUV has finally been revealed and starts at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant. The Jimny is available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha – both of which are available with both automatic and manual transmission options. The Alpha variant can also be had with a dual-tone paint scheme for an additional Rs 15,000.

VariantPrice
Zeta (MT)Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
Zeta (AT)Rs 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom)
Alpha (MT)Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
Alpha (AT)Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
Alpha Dual Tone (MT)Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
Alpha Dual Tone (AT)Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Considering Exporting 5 Door Jimny to Japan

The Jimny gets the ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system

 

The Jimny was revealed at the Auto Expo 2023, although Maruti Suzuki didn’t reveal the SUV’s pricing then. The Jimny is built on a ladder-frame chassis and gets a 3-link rigid axle suspension, along with the Allgrip Pro 4WD system. The car is powered by 1.5-litre K-series engine that produces a peak 105 bhp and 134.2 Nm of peak torque. The fuel efficiency figures of the car amount to 16.94 kmpl for the 5-speed MT and 16.39kmpl for the 4-speed AT.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: The Icon Arrives

The 1.5-litre K-series engine in the SUV produces a peak 105 bhp and 134.2 Nm of peak torque

 

In terms of features, the car gets LED projector headlamps with washers. The interiors of the Jimny are more purpose-built and gets a 9” SmartPlay Pro+ that offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV gets many safety features as standard across all variants that include 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control among others.

