Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India

Citroen India has announced a new line of products for fleet-use buyers in the Indian market. The company, which has found some success in this space with the e-C3 hatchback, now aims to offer its entire line of products to fleet-based businesses. These include the Basalt, Aircross, and C3, in addition to the all-electric e-C3. The new range of vehicles, named the Drive range, will be sold with separate ‘Drive’ badging. The carmaker, however, is yet to provide any details about the products, including the prices.

Commenting on the new range, Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business, Stellantis India said “Citroën ëC3 is already recognised as a key player in the e-mobility space. With New Drive Range and Fleet Assured, we’re going beyond vehicles—we’re offering complete care, peace of mind and assurance to our mobility partners. In a business where every hour counts, uptime is directly linked to profitability & customer experience because with Citroën, it’s always More Miles, More Money, Less Downtime.”

Citroen has also announced its new Fleet Assured program designed for its commercial operators. Operators who already own a fleet of Citroen vehicles will qualify for the Elite Club membership with additional benefits such as warranty coverage of up to 5 years / 3 lakh km, access to dedicated workshops for B2B products, driver-training programs, and complimentary checkups.