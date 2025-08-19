Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of LaunchCitroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Launched In India At Rs 18.77 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volvo is ready to launch the entry level EX30. It gets many quirky features and a single motor RWD!Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal GadgetMaruti Suzuki Dzire Long Term Review: PROS, CONS, And Everything In Between!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India

For fleet operators, rhe Basalt, Aircross, and C3, in addition to the all-electric C3, will be sold with separate ‘Drive’ badging.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Citroen announces a new vehicle range aimed at commercial operators.
  • The range will include its current line of products.
  • Pricing details about the range are yet to be revealed.

Citroen India has announced a new line of products for fleet-use buyers in the Indian market. The company, which has found some success in this space with the e-C3 hatchback, now aims to offer its entire line of products to fleet-based businesses. These include the Basalt, Aircross, and C3, in addition to the all-electric e-C3. The new range of vehicles, named the Drive range, will be sold with separate ‘Drive’ badging. The carmaker, however, is yet to provide any details about the products, including the prices. 

 

Also ReadCitroen C3 X Variants Introduced: Prices Start At Rs 7.91 Lakh
 Citroen e C3

Commenting on the new range, Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business, Stellantis India said “Citroën ëC3 is already recognised as a key player in the e-mobility space. With New Drive Range and Fleet Assured, we’re going beyond vehicles—we’re offering complete care, peace of mind and assurance to our mobility partners. In a business where every hour counts, uptime is directly linked to profitability & customer experience because with Citroën, it’s always More Miles, More Money, Less Downtime.” 

 

Also ReadCitroen C3 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 98,000: Range Now Starts At Rs 5.25 Lakh
 

Citroen has also announced its new Fleet Assured program designed for its commercial operators. Operators who already own a fleet of Citroen vehicles will qualify for the Elite Club membership with additional benefits such as warranty coverage of up to 5 years / 3 lakh km, access to dedicated workshops for B2B products, driver-training programs, and complimentary checkups. 

# Citroen Commercial Vehicle Range# Citroen Drive Range# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • The Hero Glamour gets a new top-spec trim in the form of 'X', which gets a few segment-first features.
    2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999
  • The Fastag Annual Pass is exclusively offered to private vehicle owners, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first.
    Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch
  • For fleet operators, rhe Basalt, Aircross, and C3, in addition to the all-electric C3, will be sold with separate ‘Drive’ badging.
    Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India
  • The Street Bob returns to India with a bigger engine and a fresh colour palette.
    2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Launched In India At Rs 18.77 Lakh
  • Maruti commenced the production of the Fronx in March 2023 and crossed the 5 lakh units mark in 28 months
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • One of the highlights at this year’s Monterey Week was Gordon Murray Automotive’s S1 LM, a Le Mans-inspired supercar with a 4.3-litre V12, six-speed manual gearbox, and production limited to just five units worldwide.
    Gordon Murray Automotive Reveals S1 LM At Monterey; It’s A Road-Legal Homage to McLaren F1
  • This special edition version, limited to 50 units each, is meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series model line.
    BMW 3 Series, M340i 50 Jahre Editions Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 64 Lakh
  • The upcoming motorcycle will likely be offered in two variants- with spoked wheels and alloy wheels
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 With Alloys Spotted On Test
  • We have a chat with Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Bajaj Auto, on the KTM Pro-XP riding program and new Service On Wheels initiative
    Interview: Manik Nangia on KTM’s Service On Wheels Program
  • The Fenomeno features a 1,080 bhp V12 hybrid, and can do 0 to 100 kmph in 2.4-seconds
    Lamborghini Fenomeno Breaks Cover At Monterey; Only 29 To Be Produced

Popular Citroen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India