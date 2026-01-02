logo
New Delhi

BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000

Hansaj Kukreti
Hansaj Kukreti
1 min read
Jan 02, 2026, 08:00 PM
Follow us on
BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000
Key Highlights
  • Sealion 7 Premium price increased by ₹50,000 from January 1, 2026
  • Performance variant price remains unchanged at ₹54.9 lakh
  • Over 2,300 units sold in India in 2025

BYD has announced a price increase for its Sealion 7 Premium model starting January 1, 2026. The Premium variant is now costlier by ₹50,000, with the new price set at Rs 49.40 lakh, up from ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers who booked the car before December 31, 2025, will get it at the old price.

image

The good news is that the price of the Performance variant remains unchanged, at Rs 54.90 lakh. BYD says the hike for the Premium variant is due to rising manufacturing costs.


Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh

The BYD Sealion 7 comes with an 82.56 kWh battery and carries a 5-Star Euro NCAP safety rating. Since its launch, more than 2,300 units have been sold in India.

# byd sealion# byd sealion 7# byd india# byd ev sales# ev cars# Cars# Electric Cars

Research More on BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 56.72 - 63.68 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Sealion 7 Specifications
View Sealion 7 Features

Popular BYD Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000