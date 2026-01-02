BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000

BYD has announced a price increase for its Sealion 7 Premium model starting January 1, 2026. The Premium variant is now costlier by ₹50,000, with the new price set at Rs 49.40 lakh, up from ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers who booked the car before December 31, 2025, will get it at the old price.







The good news is that the price of the Performance variant remains unchanged, at Rs 54.90 lakh. BYD says the hike for the Premium variant is due to rising manufacturing costs.



The BYD Sealion 7 comes with an 82.56 kWh battery and carries a 5-Star Euro NCAP safety rating. Since its launch, more than 2,300 units have been sold in India.