Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the starting price for its first-ever electric vehicle, the e Vitara SUV, in India, as well as commencing bookings. The electric SUV will go on sale in three variants across two battery pack options, with prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) under the battery subscription model. Battery rental starts at Rs 3.99 per km. Bookings are now open online and at Nexa dealerships, with the booking amount set at Rs 21,000. Full prices are still awaited.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?



The SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Mahindra BE 6, and is expected to soon be joined by its Toyota-badged cousin, the Urban Cruiser EBella.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Spied With 6-Speed Manual Gearbox



Previewed by the EVX concept, the e Vitara first made its India debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility, with details of the India-spec model being announced at the end of the year. The e Vitara will be offered in three variants - Zeta, Delta and Alpha - with two battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh is exclusive to the entry Zeta trim, while the Delta and top-spec Alpha both solely get the 61 kWh battery. Maruti claims a range of up to 440 km for the 49 kWh models and up to 543 km for the 61 kWh variants.



Front wheel drive is standard with the motor in the Zeta variants pushing out a peak 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm. This is upped to 172 bhp in the larger battery variants, though torque remains unchanged. The AWD model sold globally is not coming to India for now.



Also read: Car Sales January 2026: Six Marutis in Top 10, But Tata Nexon Takes Top Spot



On the tech front, the e Vitara will offer features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ADAS features, ambient lighting, a 10-way adjustable powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, drive & regen modes and more. On the safety front, the SUV offers features such as 7 airbags, 360-degree cameras and tyre pressure monitoring.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In 4 months



Maruti says that customers buying the e Vitara prior to March 31 will get a complementary home charger with installation charges also covered. Early buyers will also be offered complementary DC fast charging at Nexa outlets for the 1st year or up to 1000 units. The SUV will also come with a 8 year warranty battery warranty and a 3-year vehicle warranty.