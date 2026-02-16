Nissan Gravite India Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect

Nissan will unveil the long-awaited Gravite subcompact MPV in India tomorrow. Set to sit on the CMF-A platform, the Gravite will share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber and will mark Nissan’s entry into the subcompact people mover segment.

Going by the teasers and test car images, the Gravite will share much of its basic profile with its Renault stablemate, replete with the stepped roofline to free up headroom in the rear. The Gravite, however, does get some unique design touches to set it apart from its Renault sibling, including a more prominent cheese-grater-style grille, while both the front and rear bumpers will get their own unique designs.

Based on a recent official video, the Gravite is expected to get an interior design in line with the outgoing Triber, with the touchscreen integrated neatly into the centre console and high-set central air-con vents. The facelifted Triber gets a different dash design with a freestanding touchscreen atop the centre console and lower-set air-con vents.



Mechanically, the Gravite is expected to feature the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Triber. The unit is good for 71 bhp and 96 Nm and could be offered with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

The Gravite will directly rival the Renault Triber, with the MPV also set to offer an alternative to models such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Kia Carens Clavis.