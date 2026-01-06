Nissan Tekton SUV World Premiere On February 4

Nissan has confirmed the debut of its second made-for-India model, the Creta-rivalling Tekton SUV, for February 4, 2026. Set to share its platform with the soon-to-debut new Duster, the Tekton will mark Nissan’s re-entry into the highly contested compact SUV segment - a market that it has not entered since the Terrano’s production run ended over half a decade ago.



As with the Gravite, the Tekton is expected to share some similarities with its Renault platform mate. Design sketches and teaser images have provided a close look at the SUV’s final design over the past few months, pointing to a SUV with boxy and upright proportions while getting many contemporary design elements.



The SUV will feature a heavily sculpted bonnet with the front fascia expected to feature an LED lightbar running along the upper lip of the grille between the headlamps. The flared fenders also get a squared-out look, while the prominent haunch over the rear axle should add to its road presence as well. Around the rear, the tail lamp set-up features a lightbar element flowing into a central Nissan badge, while the raked rear windshield is crowned by a roof-mounted spoiler.

The teaser images also provide a glimpse at the cabin, revealing the co-driver side of the dashboard, which reveals elements such as the use of soft touch materials, gloss black and body-painted trim. Spy images, meanwhile, have confirmed some bits, such as the presence of a digital instrument cluster, while the touchscreen looks to be neatly integrated into the dashboard rather than the recent trend of free-standing displays.



On the powertrain front, details are scarce, though we could expect Nissan to offer the Tekton with a choice of petrol engine options. Hybrid tech could also be considered, while a diesel engine option has previously been ruled out.

Nissan has said that the Tekton will be launched in India by mid-2026, with a second, larger three-row SUV set to arrive next year.