New Delhi

Nissan Tekton SUV World Premiere On February 4

Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jan 06, 2026, 05:24 PM
Key Highlights
  • Tekton to share underpinnings with upcoming new Duster
  • Will be Nissan's second new model for India in 2026
  • Larger three-row SUV to follow in 2027

Nissan has confirmed the debut of its second made-for-India model, the Creta-rivalling Tekton SUV, for February 4, 2026. Set to share its platform with the soon-to-debut new Duster, the Tekton will mark Nissan’s re-entry into the highly contested compact SUV segment - a market that it has not entered since the Terrano’s production run ended over half a decade ago.

Also read: Nissan Tekton Name Confirmed For Upcoming C-Segment SUV; Set For India Launch Mid-2026

Nissan Tekton SUV 2

As with the Gravite, the Tekton is expected to share some similarities with its Renault platform mate. Design sketches and teaser images have provided a close look at the SUV’s final design over the past few months, pointing to a SUV with boxy and upright proportions while getting many contemporary design elements.

Also Read: Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First Time

The SUV will feature a heavily sculpted bonnet with the front fascia expected to feature an LED lightbar running along the upper lip of the grille between the headlamps. The flared fenders also get a squared-out look, while the prominent haunch over the rear axle should add to its road presence as well. Around the rear, the tail lamp set-up features a lightbar element flowing into a central Nissan badge, while the raked rear windshield is crowned by a roof-mounted spoiler.

Nissan Tekton SUV 3

The teaser images also provide a glimpse at the cabin, revealing the co-driver side of the dashboard, which reveals elements such as the use of soft touch materials, gloss black and body-painted trim. Spy images, meanwhile, have confirmed some bits, such as the presence of a digital instrument cluster, while the touchscreen looks to be neatly integrated into the dashboard rather than the recent trend of free-standing displays.

Also Read: Upcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 Launch

Nissan Tekton SUV 4

On the powertrain front, details are scarce, though we could expect Nissan to offer the Tekton with a choice of petrol engine options. Hybrid tech could also be considered, while a diesel engine option has previously been ruled out.

Also read: Nissan Gravite MPV To Debut On January 21

nissan suvs will not get diesel engine option launch in 2026 7 seat in 2027 carandbike 1

Nissan has said that the Tekton will be launched in India by mid-2026, with a second, larger three-row SUV set to arrive next year.

# Nissan India# Nissan# Nissan Duster-based SUV# Nissan SUV# Nissan C-SUV# Nissan Tekton# Nissan Creta Rival# Nissan Tekton SUV# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs

