Upcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 Launch

In a media interaction, Nissan India MD Saurabh Vatsa confirmed the company will roll out three new products over the course of the next 24 months, two of which will be based on the Alliance’s CMF-B architecture.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Nissan confirms upcoming 5- and 7-seat SUVs will not come with a diesel engine.
  • Tightening emissions standards and rising costs cited as the reasons for skipping diesel.
  • Bigster-based 7-seat Nissan SUV will be launched early in 2027.

After years of soldiering on with a single mass-market product in its lineup, Nissan India is finally gearing up to expand its portfolio to four made-in-India models in the coming years. Today, Nissan has confirmed it will commence this fresh product offensive at the start of 2026, with a C-segment SUV – which will be mechanically related to the new Renault Duster – set to arrive in the middle of 2026. This will be followed by the launch of a 7-seat SUV, in early 2027. While the carmaker is yet to reveal the powertrain choices for its upcoming SUVs, it has confirmed it will not offer a diesel engine option with either SUV.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999

 

Speaking to carandbike during a media interaction, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan India, explained how falling demand and tightening emissions regulations are weakening the business case for diesel engines in the mass segments.

 

undefined

 

“I can confirm to you we are not working on diesel at the moment. Diesel, with the BS6.2 and future BS7 [regulations] that the government is already beginning to talk about, is a huge cost for the consumer. Diesel used to [account for] almost 50 [per cent market share]. We are almost at 30 per cent now, and in some states, even 20 per cent” Vatsa told carandbike.  

 

Nissan has not offered a diesel vehicle in India since the discontinuation of the Nissan Kicks SUV in 2020. Vatsa underlined how the efforts of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have further weakened customer interest in diesel vehicles across the country. He also pointed out how most SUV buyers do not require the additional punch provided by a diesel engine for everyday commutes.

 

Also Read: 'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future

 

“With the reducing life of diesel as mandated by NGT, which is now gaining more traction in more states beyond Delhi-NCR, more and more customers are beginning to invest in other fuel options and preferences are changing fast. Plus, in the everyday commute, I don't think you need a diesel. You need diesel for high torque, off-roading situations. For city commutes, diesel doesn't make sense. I think it's really important that we continue to focus on what is environmentally friendlier and easier to manage without denting the pocket of the consumer. Tech wise, is it possible to offer a diesel? Yes, it is, but it would dent the consumer's pockets significantly”, Vatsa added.

 

Both Nissan SUVs are expected to be offered with a petrol engine option at launch. During a previous interaction, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo confirmed to carandbike the Alliance is evaluating alternative powertrain options for the new C-segment SUVs. The companies have previously stated they are working on CNG as well as ethanol powertrains for future products, but it remains to be seen if those are introduced on the upcoming SUVs.

