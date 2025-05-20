'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds FutureSuzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In HaryanaHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World PremiereZeno Emara Electric Motorcycle Priced At Rs 1 Lakh; Features Swappable LFP Batteries, 100 KM Real-World Range
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBXKia Carens ClavisVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainBenelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels

How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future

Nissan is undertaking measures to streamline production and reduce costs across its global operations in a bid to turn profitable following failed merger talks with Honda.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Nissan India says it will continue sales and aftersales operations in India
  • Launch of three new models still on the cards
  • Renault to take over Nissan's stake in the Oragadam plant

Nissan India has released an official statement on its India operations as the Japanese brand looks to reduce costs and overheads globally to streamline its business. The carmaker said that it remains committed to its India operations, with plans to introduce new models also still in place. Nissan has been in the news in recent weeks as the company looks to try and turn its business profitable, which involves streamlining production lines and the possible shutdown of plants globally as well as employee layoffs.

 

Also read: Nissan To Cut 20,000 Jobs By Next Fiscal; 7 Nissan Plants To Down Shutters
 

Nissan Magnite Facelift 4

“Nissan remains committed to its India operations, dealers, partners, and customers. Nissan & its dealer partners will continue to provide Sales & Service to customers of existing and future new models. Nissan’s stated India product offensive remains intact, including the plan to introduce 1 all-new B-MPV & 2 new C-SUVs. We will continue our plans to export vehicles to other parts of the world as per our One Car, One World plan,” said a company spokesperson.

 

Also Read: Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan
 

Nissan had earlier in the year announced that it would be selling its 51 per cent stake in the Renault Nissan Auto India Private Ltd plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu to Renault. The company, however, in its statement said that Nissan cars would continue to roll out of the facility, suggesting that Renault could contract manufacture cars for Nissan.

Nissan 2 new cars for India

On the new model front, Nissan has previously teased two new models for the Indian market, including a budget three-row subcompact MPV based on the Renault Triber and a new compact SUV to take on the likes of the Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara. The third model is expected to be a three-row derivative of the compact SUV. Both SUVs are also set to get sister models from Alliance partner Renault.

 

“At this time, we will not be providing further comments on this matter. Our focus remains on our operations and the dedicated workforce that drives our success. We are committed to maintaining transparency with our stakeholders and will communicate any relevant updates as necessary,” the company statement read.

 

Also Read: Official: Honda, Nissan Merger Off With Termination Of MoU

 

Nissan's need to restructure its operations globally arises following years of poor financial performances and a failed merger bid with Honda earlier in the year. The two Japanese automakers had entered into an MoU late last year to explore a joint venture, though talks collapsed in early 2025.

# Nissan# Nissan India# Nissan India operations# Nissan India future# Nissan on India operations# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • As part of the Re:Nissan plan, the Japanese brand has announced a slew of measures to become profitable by the end of this financial year.
    Nissan To Cut 20,000 Jobs By Next Fiscal; 7 Nissan Plants To Down Shutters
  • A statement from the Renault Group has confirmed that the new agreement will not affect the launch of its upcoming models in India
    Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan
  • Nissan’s iconic electric car looks to cash in on the demand for SUVs and crossovers and is now underpinned by the CMF-EV platform.
    Third-Gen Nissan Leaf Unveiled As Small Electric SUV
  • New MPV will be one of two made-in-India models set to arrive over the next two years.
    Nissan To Launch New Entry-Level MPV In 2025: Triber's Sibling Set To Debut Later This Year
  • Espinosa takes over the role from Makoto Uchida as part of a wider management shakeup.
    Ivan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1

Latest News

  • Nissan is undertaking measures to streamline production and reduce costs across its global operations in a bid to turn profitable following failed merger talks with Honda.
    'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future
  • In the first phase, the new plant will have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.
    Suzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In Haryana
  • Volvo’s latest SUV follows the brand’s latest design direction while also adopting a new split headlight design.
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere
  • Set to be manufactured in Delhi-NCR, the Emara is a utility-focused electric motorcycle that will first go on sale in Bengaluru late in 2025; promises 30-degree gradeability and a maximum payload capacity of 250 kg.
    Zeno Emara Electric Motorcycle Priced At Rs 1 Lakh; Features Swappable LFP Batteries, 100 KM Real-World Range
  • KTM has faced financial headwinds since last year and to avoid bankruptcy, KTM must pay Rs 5,189 crore to the creditors by May 23, 2025.
    Bajaj Auto Secures €566 Million Loan To Aid KTM's Financial Restructuring
  • BYD’s budget sedan packs in a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and, depending on the battery pack, over 500 km of claimed range.
    New BYD E7 Electric Sedan Is Priced Similar To A Honda City; Gets 520 KM Range
  • Lowering its estimate for battery electric vehicle sales by 2030, Honda foresees a sharp rise in demand for hybrid electric vehicles worldwide; will also deploy next-generation ADAS across its portfolio.
    Honda To Slash Hybrid Powertrain Costs By Over 50%; Plots 13 New HEVs Starting 2027
  • The launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure was postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict, but now, we have confirmation of a new launch date!
    2025 Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On June 4
  • Special editions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo get additional accessories over the standard models.
    Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of Launch
  • The Rebel 500 is the latest addition to the mid-capacity cruiser segment in India. How does it hold up against its chief rivals on paper? Let’s dig into it.
    Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Popular Nissan Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future