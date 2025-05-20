'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future

Nissan India has released an official statement on its India operations as the Japanese brand looks to reduce costs and overheads globally to streamline its business. The carmaker said that it remains committed to its India operations, with plans to introduce new models also still in place. Nissan has been in the news in recent weeks as the company looks to try and turn its business profitable, which involves streamlining production lines and the possible shutdown of plants globally as well as employee layoffs.

“Nissan remains committed to its India operations, dealers, partners, and customers. Nissan & its dealer partners will continue to provide Sales & Service to customers of existing and future new models. Nissan’s stated India product offensive remains intact, including the plan to introduce 1 all-new B-MPV & 2 new C-SUVs. We will continue our plans to export vehicles to other parts of the world as per our One Car, One World plan,” said a company spokesperson.

Nissan had earlier in the year announced that it would be selling its 51 per cent stake in the Renault Nissan Auto India Private Ltd plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu to Renault. The company, however, in its statement said that Nissan cars would continue to roll out of the facility, suggesting that Renault could contract manufacture cars for Nissan.

On the new model front, Nissan has previously teased two new models for the Indian market, including a budget three-row subcompact MPV based on the Renault Triber and a new compact SUV to take on the likes of the Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara. The third model is expected to be a three-row derivative of the compact SUV. Both SUVs are also set to get sister models from Alliance partner Renault.

“At this time, we will not be providing further comments on this matter. Our focus remains on our operations and the dedicated workforce that drives our success. We are committed to maintaining transparency with our stakeholders and will communicate any relevant updates as necessary,” the company statement read.

Nissan's need to restructure its operations globally arises following years of poor financial performances and a failed merger bid with Honda earlier in the year. The two Japanese automakers had entered into an MoU late last year to explore a joint venture, though talks collapsed in early 2025.