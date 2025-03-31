Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan

The Renault Group will acquire full ownership of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL). The French marque has announced its plans to purchase the 51 per cent stake held by Nissan in RNAIPL, giving it 100 per cent ownership of the joint-venture in the process. A statement from the Alliance says that the transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2025. The new agreement also clarifies that the current projects between the Renault Group and Nissan will continue.

Nissan will launch a new MPV and a compact SUV over the next two years

Renault and Nissan currently have plans in place to introduce a range of new products in the Indian market in the coming years. The statement confirms that the new deal will not affect the launch roadmap of any of these products, including four upcoming vehicles based on the CMF-B platform. These include the Renault Duster and a Nissan derivative of the Duster, both set to go on sale in India in 2026.

RNAIPL will also continue to manufacture and sell Nissan models, including the Magnite in India, with Nissan continuing to use RNAIPL as a sourcing and export hub for its products. Furthermore, the two companies will also continue to jointly operate the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI) in which Nissan will retain its 49 per cent stake and Renault Group its 51 per cent stake.

The Nissan Magnite will continue to be sold in India

Commenting on the new agreement, Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO of Nissan, said “ We remain committed to the Indian market, delivering vehicles tailored to local consumer needs while ensuring top-notch sales and service for our existing and future customers. India will remain a hub for our research and development, digital and other knowledge services. Our plans for new SUVs in the India market remain intact, and we will continue our vehicle exports to other markets under the “One Car, One World” business strategy for India."



Additionally, the statement also mentions that Renault will develop and manufacture Nissan’s derivative of the Renault Twingo EV, through its EV firm Ampere. The EV, which will be designed by Nissan, is expected to go on sale in markets around the world by 2026. Additionally, Nissan would be released from its commitment to invest in Ampere, resulting in the termination of the investment agreement entered into on July 26, 2023, between Renault Group, Nissan and Ampere.



