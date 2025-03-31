Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With NissanRoyal Enfield Classic 650 Review: In PicturesJim Rowan Resigns As Volvo CEO; To Be Replaced By Former CEO SamuelssonHonda Activa E Review: In Pictures2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 FIRST RIDE REVIEWKawasaki KLX 230 Review: A Must-Have Bike But At What Cost! | Road Test | Mileage | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RHero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan

A statement from the Renault Group has confirmed that the new agreement will not affect the launch of its upcoming models in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Renault will acquire Nissan’s 51 per cent stake in RNAIPL.
  • RNAIPL will also continue to manufacture and sell Nissan models.
  • Nissan will retain its 49 per cent stake in RNTBCI.

The Renault Group will acquire full ownership of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL). The French marque has announced its plans to purchase the 51 per cent stake held by Nissan in RNAIPL, giving it 100 per cent ownership of the joint-venture in the process. A statement from the Alliance says that the transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2025. The new agreement also clarifies that the current projects between the Renault Group and Nissan will continue. 

 

Also ReadNissan To Launch New Entry-Level MPV In 2025: Triber's Sibling Set To Debut Later This Year

Nissan 2 new cars for India

Nissan will launch a new MPV and a compact SUV over the next two years

 

Renault and Nissan currently have plans in place to introduce a range of new products in the Indian market in the coming years. The statement confirms that the new deal will not affect the launch roadmap of any of these products, including four upcoming vehicles based on the CMF-B platform. These include the Renault Duster and a Nissan derivative of the Duster, both set to go on sale in India in 2026.

 

RNAIPL will also continue to manufacture and sell Nissan models, including the Magnite in India, with Nissan continuing to use RNAIPL as a sourcing and export hub for its products. Furthermore, the two companies will also continue to jointly operate the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI) in which Nissan will retain its 49 per cent stake and Renault Group its 51 per cent stake.

 

Also ReadIvan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1

Nissan Magnite Facelift 4

The Nissan Magnite will continue to be sold in India

 

Commenting on the new agreement, Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO of Nissan, said “ We remain committed to the Indian market, delivering vehicles tailored to local consumer needs while ensuring top-notch sales and service for our existing and future customers. India will remain a hub for our research and development, digital and other knowledge services. Our plans for new SUVs in the India market remain intact, and we will continue our vehicle exports to other markets under the “One Car, One World” business strategy for India."


Also Read: Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units

 

Additionally, the statement also mentions that Renault will develop and manufacture Nissan’s derivative of the Renault Twingo EV, through its EV firm Ampere. The EV, which will be designed by Nissan, is expected to go on sale in markets around the world by 2026. Additionally, Nissan would be released from its commitment to invest in Ampere, resulting in the termination of the investment agreement entered into on July 26, 2023, between Renault Group, Nissan and Ampere.

 

# Renault India# Nissan India# Renault Nissan Alliance# RNAIPL# Nissan Magnite# Renault Nissan Sale# RNAIPL sale# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars# New Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • New MPV will be one of two made-in-India models set to arrive over the next two years.
    Nissan To Launch New Entry-Level MPV In 2025: Triber's Sibling Set To Debut Later This Year
  • Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
    New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year
  • The unit from the new Nissan X-Trail is the first of its kind in India to feature variable compression ratios ranging from 8:1 to 14:1.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Nissan 1.5 Variable Compression Turbo Engine Wins Engine Of The Year
  • The new Kiger is expected to make its debut later this year, and have a raft of design tweaks and feature additions over the current model
    New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of Debut
  • The Magnite is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, North Africa
    Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units

Latest News

  • A statement from the Renault Group has confirmed that the new agreement will not affect the launch of its upcoming models in India
    Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan
  • Hakan Samuelsson will serve a two-year term at Volvo while the company searches for a permanent replacement
    Jim Rowan Resigns As Volvo CEO; To Be Replaced By Former CEO Samuelsson
  • The Indian Army and Air Force sectors will use the Force Gurkha.
    Force Motors To Provide Over 2,900 Gurkha SUVs To Indian Defence Forces
  • Tata Motors has partnered with Allied Motors to introduce three EV models to the Mauritian market.
    Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius
  • The updated Burgman Street has been spotted on test for the first time.
    Updated Suzuki Burgman Street Spotted On Test
  • The R 12 G/S is based on the R 12 9T roadster and takes inspiration from the BMW R 80 G/S from the 1980s.
    BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled
  • Both Kushaq and Slavia will be assembled from CKD kits sourced from Skoda Auto’s logistics centre in Pune, India.
    Skoda Begins Assembly Of Made-In-India Kushaq, Slavia In Vietnam
  • The newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650, but there are a couple of things that are different between the two.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained
  • The Pulsar NS160 is now offered with three ABS modes - Rain, Road, and Off-Road, that adjust the level of intervention of the system.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Updated With ABS Modes; Arrives At Dealerships
  • The Maharashtra government had proposed a 6 per cent tax on EVs priced over Rs 30 lakh in the 2025-2026 state budget.
    Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh

Popular Renault Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan