Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025

Nissan has shared the first teaser of a new MPV for the Indian market. The model will be Nissan’s derivative of the Renault Triber, the only model from the Alliance partners that was never shared with Nissan (up until now). The Kwid, Kiger and even the old Duster have or have had a Nissan derivative in the form of the Datsun Redigo (now discontinued along with the Datsun brand), Nissan Magnite and the Nissan Terrano.



The carmaker has shared a pair of images previewing the MPV, though both showcase the car from a similar angle. The shadowy teasers reveal that the Nissan MPV will share much the same basic silhouette as the Renault Triber, with design elements such as the ribbed stepped roof, pillar-mounted door mirrors and upward swept windowline all carried over. The clamshell bonnet to shares its basic shape with the Triber, though the creases appear to be different.



The Nissan MPV shares the same basic silhouette as the Renault Triber replete with the stepped roof.

The more individual design details are expected to come in the form of the headlights, grille and bumper. The bumper looks to get C-shaped side vents, while the grille appears to meld seamlessly with the headlights.



Details on the cabin haven’t been shared, though the Nissan will feature a three-row seating layout with the second row expected to feature a sliding function, while the third row of seats could be removable as in the current Triber.



On the engine front, expect the current 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine to continue to do duty under the hood. Gearbox options are likely to include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission.

Two new models confirmed over the next two years - a new MPV and a compact SUV

Aside from the MPV, Nissan has also confirmed that the launch of a new compact SUV - the sister model to the upcoming new Renault Duster. The Nissan SUV is due to arrive in FY2026.