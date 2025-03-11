Ivan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings OpenIvan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1KTM 390 Duke Updated; Gets Cruise Control, New Colour SchemeYamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Suzuki Access Review: F for Family, F for Fun! | Performance, Mileage, Handling TestedREVOLT RV BLAZEX FIRST RIDE REVIEWReview - Audi RS Q8 Performance
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz CLA EVMercedes-Maybach SL 680Kia EV5Tata Harrier EVMaruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Ivan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1

Espinosa takes over the role from Makoto Uchida as part of a wider management shakeup.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Espinosa to replace Makoto Uchida as Nissan's CEO
  • Uchida to remain part of Nissan's board till upcoming AGM in June
  • Espinosa's appointment part of a broader management reshuffle

Nissan has officially announced that its current Chief Planning Officer, Ivan Espinosa, will be elevated to the role of President and CEO of the company from April 1, 2025. Espinosa succeeds Makoto Uchida as the head of the company as Nissan looks to revitalise its business globally after poor financial results in recent years. The news arrives after a slew of reports suggesting that Uchida could be replaced as company CEO following the brand’s lacklustre financial performances and the proposed merger with Honda falling through.
 

Also read: Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
 

Espinosa’s appointment was part of a broader management reshuffle, with Nissan’s board also making changes to the company’s executive committee with new roles and responsibilities from April 1. Guillaume Cartier, Nissan’s Chief Performance Officer and management committee chairperson for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania, is set to have an expanded role in the company and is now also set to head global marketing and customer experience. Meanwhile, Eiichi Akashi, corporate vice president of Vehicle Planning and Component Engineering, will take over as Nissan’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Officer.

 

Also read: Official: Honda, Nissan Merger Off With Termination Of MoU
 Makoto Uchida Nissan

Uchida will stay on as a director of Nissan up till the company's annual general meeting in June 2025.

 

Teiji Hirata, Nissan’s corporate vice president of Vehicle Production Engineering and Development, will be elevated to the role of executive officer, responsible for Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management. Nissan CFO, Jeremy Papin, will also be appointed as an executive officer. 
 

Nissan says that Uchida, along with outgoing CTO Kunio Nakaguro, will retain their roles as company directors till the upcoming company annual general meeting planned for June 2025.

# Nissan# Nissan CEO# New Nissan CEO# Nissan cars# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Japan was the only market still accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in 2025.
    Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
  • The two companies however will continue to collaborate in the research and development of software-defined vehicles and EV technology.
    Official: Honda, Nissan Merger Off With Termination Of MoU
  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • The initial batch of the updated compact SUV was shipped to South Africa.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Exports Commence; First Shipment Headed To SA

Latest News

  • New feature warns other road users about the presence of the vehicle during low-speed all-electric driving.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System
  • With the model year update, both EVs get a range of new features and upgrades meant to improve value quotient
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open
  • Espinosa takes over the role from Makoto Uchida as part of a wider management shakeup.
    Ivan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1
  • It remains to be seen if the updated KTM 390 Duke will be offered with the same Rs 2.95 lakh price tag as before
    KTM 390 Duke Updated; Gets Cruise Control, New Colour Scheme
  • This is the first motorcycle from Yamaha to feature hybrid tech, previously offered in scooters such as the Yamaha Ray and Fascino
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
  • Latest state budget proposes the implementation of a 6 per cent motor vehicle tax on EVs over Rs 30 lakh and a 1 per cent increase in tax on CNG cars.
    Maharashtra Proposes Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh, Tax Hike on CNG Passenger Cars
  • The Seal, which was the carmaker’s third product – and first sedan – for the Indian market, pipped entrants from Mercedes-Benz and Mini to the title
    car&bike Awards 2025: BYD Seal Crowned Premium EV Of The Year
  • Skoda’s recent entry into the subcompact SUV segment beat the likes of Mahindra Thar Roxx, MG Windsor, Citroen Basalt and BYD Seal to win the title.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Subcompact SUV Wins The Overall Car Of The Year Title
  • The world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom, made quite an impression with the two-wheeler jury with its innovation, value, accessibility and value proposition and eventually has been adjudged the Motorcycle of the Year.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Bajaj Freedom Is Motorcycle Of The Year
  • Last year we saw Tata Motors not only update several of its CNG and EV models but also launch the much-anticipated Curvv EV and Curvv ICE coupe SUVs
    car&bike Awards 2025: Tata Motors Has Been Awarded Manufacturer Of The Year

Popular Nissan Models

  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • Ivan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1