All-New Nissan Micra EV Unveiled With 40 and 52 kWh Battery Options; Up To 408 KM Range

In its sixth generation, Nissan’s iconic hatchback has dropped its cherubic appearance for a beefier, SUV-like shape; will only be available with a pure electric powertrain.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Nissan Micra is mechanically related to the Renault 5 hatchback.
  • Measures in at under four metres in length; top variant has a range of up to 408 kilometres.
  • 100 kW DC fast-charging can replenish the battery to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Nissan has reimagined one of its most iconic cars as a pure-electric offering, unveiling the new, sixth-generation Micra EV. The Micra name is one that Indian audiences remember with some degree of fondness, as the small car was Nissan’s first real attempt at tapping the mass segment in India back in the day. Subsequent generations of the hatchback never made it to our shores, but the Micra EV presents a fresh take on what the hatch has evolved to be in 2025. For now, Nissan has only confirmed the Micra EV will go on sale in Europe later this year.

 

Also Read: 'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future

 

nissan micra ev 3

 

In its sixth generation, the Micra has shed the cute persona it has come to be associated with over the years. Designed by Nissan’s Design Europe (NDE) studio, based in London, UK, the Micra EV has a more upright, SUV-like appearance, with LED daytime running lights encircling the main headlight housings, and establishing a visual link to its predecessors.  

 

Nissan has confirmed the Micra EV measures in at under four metres in length, and less than 1.8 metres in width, with a 2.54-metre wheelbase. It’s based on the Alliance’s AmpR platform, which the Micra shares with the Renault 5 hatchback. It’s in profile that it becomes clear the Micra is the mechanical twin of the Renault 5. The Micra EV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the slim, circular LED tail-lights mimic the shape of the DRLs up front.

 

nissan micra ev interior 2

 

Inside, the Micra EV features twin 10.1-inch displays – a central touchscreen infotainment system, and a full digital driver’s display. Boot space for the Micra EV is rated at 326 litres.

 

The Micra EV will be offered overseas with two battery options – a 40 kWh battery on the standard range model, and a 52 kWh battery on the long range variant. The standard range Micra EV – equipped with a 121 bhp, 225 Nm motor -- will have a range of up to 308 kilometres in real-world use. The long-range model, armed with a more powerful 148 bhp, 245 Nm motor, will cover up to 408 kilometres, claims Nissan. The Japanese carmaker is also keen to highlight how lightweighting was a priority with the Micra EV, as the standard range model weighs 1,400 kg (1,524 kg for the long-range model).

 

nissan micra ev makes world premiere with 40 and 52 kwh batteries carandbike 2

 

When it comes to fast-charging, the standard range Micra EV will be able to accept up to 80 kW DC, while the long range model can charge at up to 100 kW DC, which would help charge the latter’s battery to 80 per cent in a claimed 30 minutes. A heat pump will be standard on the Micra EV, and it will also feature advanced driver assistance systems (Nissan ProPilot ADAS) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology.

