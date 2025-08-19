HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Launched In India At Rs 18.77 Lakh

The Street Bob returns to India with a bigger engine and a fresh colour palette.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a 1,923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic motor
  • Five paint options available
  • Weighs 293 kg with 13.2 litre tank up to the brim

Harley-Davidson revealed prices for its 2025 lineup in India earlier in June. As part of the update, the company has dropped the Fat Bob from the range while bringing back the Street Bob. The latter was previously sold in India with the older 1,754 cc engine, but the 2025 model now comes equipped with the 1,923 cc powerplant found in Harley’s bigger cruisers. It’s priced at Rs 18.77 lakh (ex-showroom) excluding options. 

 

Also Read: MY25 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Launched In India: Street Bob Returns, Fat Bob Discontinued
 2025 Harley Davidson Street Bob Launched In India
Visually, the 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob hasn’t changed much aside from a refreshed colour palette. Billiard Grey comes as the standard option, while Vivid Black will cost an extra Rs 10,000. For something brighter, Centerline Yellow is available at a Rs 14,000 premium. Iron Horse Metallic dark green and Purple Abyss Denim, a matte finish, are priced at Rs 16,000 extra each. If you want to swap the standard alloy wheels for cross-spoke – laced – rims, that’ll add Rs 87,000 to the final bill. 

 

Also Read: New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26

 

2025 Harley Davidson Street Bob Launched In India 1

Harley-Davidson’s Street Bob is a bobber with a single seat setup, mini-ape handlebars, and mid-mounted foot controls. The motorcycle is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic 1,923 cc engine, which churns out 91 bhp and 156 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: Entry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026  

  2025 Harley Davidson Street Bob Launched In India 3

In terms of features, the new Street Bob comes equipped with three riding modes, Road, Rain, and Sport, along with safety tech like cornering ABS, traction control, drag-torque slip control, TPMS, dual-channel ABS, and cruise control. Additionally, it gets a 4-inch digi-analogue display, and there's a USB Type-C port placed just below the fuel tank. 

  2025 Harley Davidson Street Bob Launched In India 2

On the scale, the Street Bob weighs 293 kg with its 13.2-litre tank up to the brim; however, it is the lightest Harley to house the 117 c-i engine. Seat height is rated to be 680 mm with a ground clearance of 125 mm. It rolls on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear cast alloy wheels as standard, paired with a 100-section front and 150-section rear tyre. 

