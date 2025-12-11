Harley-Davidson X440 T First Ride Review: Smarter and Sharper
- The X440 T carries a premium of Rs 25,000 over the standard X440.
- Comes with two ride modes, traction control, switchable rear ABS and panic brake alert.
- Features a new tail section, exhaust heat shields, bar-end mirrors and four colour options.
The Harley-Davidson X440 made a well-defined first impression when it was introduced in 2023. Now, after two years and 30,000+ customers, Harley-Davidson, after listening to its customers, has been working on a slightly sharper, more feature-rich version of the X440 to make the package even more complete. Say hello to the new X440 T! It may share the same platform and engine, but it brings updates in design, electronics and suspension that make it more appealing, engaging and confidence-inspiring. The question is — how much have the changes affected the ride experience on the X440 T to consider it over the regular X440? Read our first impressions after a brief ride in Goa on the X440 T to find out the answer.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: What’s different?
While the still continues to be heavily based on the XZ440, the main changes are focused on the rear section of the X440 T. The tail section is all new, and so is the subframe, tightening up the stance and giving the motorcycle a slightly sportier silhouette of a tracker. Harley-Davidson claims a total of 72 changes on the X440 T, many of them subtle, but they collectively add freshness to the overall package.
The main design changes present here are the XR750 and XR1200-inspired graphics, lending a hint of flat-track heritage, while the new bar-end mirrors bring in a premium touch and significantly improve the cockpit experience. The additional panel at the front of the fuel tank covers the empty space, adding to the visual appeal and making the motorcycle look distinct while still instantly recognisable as an X440. The exhaust system gets new heatshields at the bend pipe and muffler, giving it a more premium feel.
Also Read: 2025 Harley-Davidson X440 T, X440 S and X440 Vivid: Lineup Explained
Harley-Davidson X440 T: New features offered?
Beyond aesthetics, the most significant additions are on the features front. The X440 T now adopts the ride-by-wire system, which brings with it two riding modes—Road and Rain, which alter the throttle response to suit the road conditions. Safety sees a notable upgrade as well, now equipped with switchable traction control, switchable rear ABS for those who prefer more control in their hands than the machine, and a panic brake alert system that rapidly flashes the tail lamp during hard braking to warn traffic behind. These electronic additions surely expand the motorcycle's capability, giving newer riders more confidence while also offering experienced riders more fine-tuned control.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: What is the same?
At its core, the X440 T continues to have the same underpinnings, a steel trellis frame, now finished in matte black, USD fork at the front and twin shocks at the rear. The powertrain is the same 440cc oil- and air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces the same 27bhp and 38Nm, paired with the familiar six-speed gearbox. Tweaks have been made to the suspension to make it more responsive to dumps and undulations. Otherwise, the instrumentation is the same 3.5-inch colour TFT unit, 13.5-litre fuel tank, 805 mm seat height and 170 mm ground clearance.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: Ride experience
Where the X440 T does feel different is on the move. The suspension has been retuned with firmer spring rates and damping, resulting in noticeably better feedback over the standard X440. This slight firmness does not compromise comfort but instead makes the motorcycle feel more planted, more communicative and more confident, especially when cornering or braking hard. The riding position remains upright and commanding as before, allowing riders to settle in comfortably whether cruising through the city or heading out for a weekend ride.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review: RE-born Hero!
The wide handlebar continues to offer superb leverage, and with the addition of bar-end mirrors, the overall ergonomics feel more polished and premium. The seat’s cushioning is on point for the comfort and the kind of ride experience you’d usually expect with the X440.
The 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel setup remains unchanged and continues to match the bike’s proportions well. Braking performance, carried over from the X440, is strong and predictable, with good bite and consistent feedback. On the engine front, the X440 T delivers the same strong mid-range punch that the standard model is known for. Rolling on the throttle from cruising speed to chasing triple digits feels effortless, and the well-spaced gear ratios help the motorcycle maintain a smooth ride, both in traffic and out on open highways. The engine’s tractability is evident in how comfortably it can clear speed breakers even in third gear without any complaints. Overall, the refinement of the motor and the slick feel of the cogs add to the premium ride experience that Harley-Davidson has to offer with the X440 T.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: Verdict
From an initial ride experience, the Harley-Davidson X440 T clearly emerges as the more engaging and enjoyable version of the X440. It introduces a fine balance of comfort and sportiness, elevated further by the reassurance of electronic rider aids that make the motorcycle feel more modern, capable and safe. Priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the X440 T commands a premium of about ₹25,000 over the standard X440, and given the added features and carefully considered updates, the premium feels justified. The X440 T should appeal to both a new buyer and also to those who liked the X440 but wished it felt a bit sharper and more involving.
We will be spending more time with the X440 T once it is available back in our hometown for a full-fledged road test, but for now, it stands out as a smarter, more confident and more characterful evolution of Harley-Davidson’s entry point in its portfolio.
