Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review: RE-born Hero!

We ride the Harley-Davidson X440 on everyday roads, in the city and out on the highway to get a sense of what this made-in-India, single-cylinder Harley-Davidson offers. And the results are a pleasant surprise!
By Preetam Bora

1 mins read

Published on December 27, 2023

Story
  • Harley-Davidson X440 first product of Hero-Harley collaboration
  • Powered by all-new 440 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine
  • Steel trellis frame, 6-speed gearbox, 43 mm USD forks

Photography & Videography: Arvind Salhan

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the new made-in-India Harley, the first product of the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. Launched in July 2023, we have already had a first experience of the Harley-Davidson X440 at Hero MotoCorp’s Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. Now, we finally got the X440 for a full road test review to see how it performs in everyday riding conditions. With prices beginning at Rs. 2,39,500 (Ex-showroom), the X440 is certainly affordable, but should Royal Enfield be worried, and does this single-cylinder Harley-Davidson offer a better ride experience? 

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 First Ride Review

 

Design & Features

Inspired by XR1200, designed for India

The Harley-Davidson X440's design is certainly polarising. It's a bit of a hit or miss; you either will like it or you won't. But for us, the design did begin to grow on us after spending a few days with the X440.

 

The X440’s design has some typical Harley-Davidson elements, but it’s a modern take alright, with its wide handlebars, LED headlight and rather different design elements. The fuel tank, side panels and seat, blend angular modern elements, yet retaining the typical Harley-Davidson signature, with the design a definite inspiration of the old XR1200.

 

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Harley-Davidson X440

 

The steel trellis frame seems to have adopted a “function over form” mantra. It does its job impressively, but the design aesthetics could have been better.

 

The steel trellis frame uses the engine as a stressed member, and while the frame may offer good balance and stability, from a visual perspective, the steel tubes seem far too many. There’s one structural bar of the frame which covers the engine. To my eyes, an exposed block would have made it more visually pleasing, but Harley-Davidson (and Hero MotoCorp’s) chassis designers seem to have given precedence to function over form, when it came to the trellis frame design.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Variants Explained

 

The circular TFT screen certainly looks premium and offers all necessary read-outs, including Bluetooth connected features through a dedicated mobile app.

 

The single-pod TFT instrument console oozes premium appeal, and in the top variant, it boasts of more connected features. Quality and finish levels are pretty good, but the overall design is something of a hit and miss. It’s a subjective thing. Many will immediately like the design, while others may take time to warm up to. The takeaway is that you may not like it at first glance, but the more time you spend with it, the X 440 does begin to grow on you. It does look different from anything that you see on the roads today, so that’s its biggest strength.

 

Engine & Performance

440 cc single-cylinder, 2V engine makes 27 bhp, 38 Nm

The single-cylinder engine has got a deep, bassy exhaust note. If you like your engines to burble and thump, the X440 won't disappoint you!

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 fires up with a nice, low rumble from its single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. It’s an all-new, air and oil-cooled 440 cc unit which has a two-valve, single overhead cam (SOHC) top end. The long stroke engine (79.6 mm bore, 88.4 mm stroke) puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Yes, not eye-opening figures, but that’s only part of the story. The engine has a very likeable personality, supported by a smooth throttle response and refined clutch action and gearshifts. From as low as 2,000 rpm, acceleration is effortless, and the engine doesn’t shy away from revving to the redline of over 6,000 rpm. What is immediately noticeable and likeable is its low-end tractability.

 

The H-D X440 offers a chilled out, relaxed riding experience. 

 

The six-speed gearbox offers slick and precise shifts, and whether you’re riding in traffic, or out on the highway, the X440 does come across as a relaxed, enjoyable companion. It’s not quick, if you’re expecting sporty performance, but the way that engine delivers all that torque certainly makes it impressive! What that translates to is that you get plenty of pulling power in each and every gear. You can short shift, sit at 55 kmph in sixth gear, and it will pull cleanly. And that surge of torque means that you actually find the performance quite enjoyable; you don’t need to explore the top-end performance. 

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 is happiest cruising between 90-100 kmph, but if prodded it will head towards a speedo-indicated 140 kmph.

 

We saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 137 kmph, but the nature of the engine is such that it’s not happy beyond 5,000 rpm. At 4,000 rpm in sixth gear, you can chill at around 90-95 kmph, and the sweet spot is between 90-100 kmph. The strong torque is reminiscent of the old cast iron Bullet 500 engine, only that the X440 has a wider power band, and feels more refined overall. It’s definitely an enjoyable experience if you’re not in a tearing hurry to get anywhere. So, the H-D X440 isn’t about chasing acceleration or top-end performance. If you enjoy riding the wave of torque the engine offers, you will certainly enjoy it. And then, there’s the burbly exhaust note. It’s not a typical Harley-Davidson v-twin sound, but the X440 manages to sound distinctly original with its deep exhaust note. 

 

Ride & Handling

43 mm KYB USD forks, steel trellis frame

The Harley-Davidson X440 certainly can be hustled around a set of corners!

 

The suspension set-up, with the 43 mm upside down fork and twin shocks offer good balance and ride quality. Show it a set of corners, and the X440 is surprisingly stable and well-balanced. It feels light and nimble, and when you are pushing it around a corner, you will not be disappointed. It remains planted and stable even when pushed hard around a corner, even though it’s not meant to be a corner carver. Push hard and the stability and balance when leaned over is impressive, a fact only let down by lack of footpeg clearance, which will tend to scrape if you corner too aggressively.

 

Before you run out of stability or grip, the footpeg clearance will give away when you push the X440 around a corner.

 

The big 320 mm front disc with standard dual-channel ABS offer more than adequate braking performance. The ride quality, although it’s on the firm side, it’s not stiff enough to make you uncomfortable. It will go over potholes, the odd broken patch quite nicely, so you won’t feel those jerks. But what is a bit of a let-down is the front suspension which tends to bottom out if you hit a big enough pothole at a relatively high speed. Sure, it’s not meant for off-road riding, but you need to be careful in taking on the occasional big speed breaker or big pothole if you’re at a relatively higher speed.

 

Prices, Variants & Competition

Available in 3 variants; priced from ₹ 2.40 - 2.80 Lakh 

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 has a lot of things going for it! Attractive price point, torquey engine and impressive dynamics!

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 certainly has an attractive price point, beginning at Rs. 2,39,500 (Ex-showroom). And when you opt for the top-spec S variant in Matte Black, the price goes up to Rs. 2,79,500 (Ex-showroom). But despite its attractive entry-level price, the X440 has been overshadowed by the launch of several other models, like the Triumph 400s, as well as the new Royal Enfield Himalayan. As for competition, and personality, the Harley-Davidson X440 is closer to the Royal Enfield 350s in performance, but with a slightly more refined and premium experience.

Variant & ColourDenim -Mustard DenimVivid - Dark SilverVivid - Thick RedS - Matte Black
Price (Ex-showroom)₹ 2,39,500₹ 2,59,500₹ 2,59,500₹ 2,79,500

The Harley-Davidson X440 offers a slightly more refined experience than a Royal Enfield 350, with the Harley badge and a higher sticker price. 

 

Perhaps the biggest drawback of the Harley-Davidson X440 is that its price to value proposition, will be lost this year among more talked about motorcycles which were launched immediately after it. But there’s no denying the fact that the X440 is a motorcycle which certainly has its strengths, and it certainly makes a strong statement as a well-rounded product. But it will still need to wean away the Indian consumer of retro-styled roadsters from more established rivals, which offer a slight price advantage. And riding it in a mixture of riding conditions over nearly 300 km of testing, the X440 still returned over 29 kmpl fuel efficiency.

 

Verdict

Pretty impressive, but will it sell?  

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 certainly is an impressive motorcycle! For anyone looking at a retro-styled roadster in that price range, it at least deserves a test ride. 

 

The Harley-Davidson X 440 has a lot going for it – torquey engine, good dynamics and a price tag which is attractive and affordable. For anyone looking for a relaxed, torquey ride experience with a deep exhaust note, the Harley-Davidson X440 will not disappoint. It is an impressive motorcycle, there’s no two ways about it. And as a product it has everything going for it. The only thing that remains to be seen is how the Indian consumer reacts to this affordable, made-in-India, single-cylinder Harley-Davidson. If you’re in the market for a retro-styled roadster, this made-in-India Harley-Davidson certainly deserves a test ride at the least. It has a long list of strengths which could end up making it just the bike for you.

 

Key Specifications:

Engine TypeSingle Cylinder Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Displacement440 cc
Bore79.6 mm
Stroke88.4 mm
Max Power27 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Peak Torque38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Frame TypeSteel Trellis
Front Fork43 mm KYB USD dual cartridge fork
Rear ShocksGas-filled twin shocks, 7-step preload adjustable
Brakes, Rotor TypeFront: 320 mm disc Rear: 240 mm disc Dual-Channel ABS
Seat Height805 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Wheelbase1,418 mm
Kerb Weight190.5 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity13.5 litres

Harley-Davidson X440 Images:

 

