Harley-Davidson X440 Review: In Pictures

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first made-in-India product from the Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson collaboration. With an all-new, 440 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine and prices beginning at Rs. 2,39,500 (Ex-showroom), the H-D X440 is an affordable neo-retro roadster, and its primary target seems to the segment and customer base of Royal Enfield’s 350 cc models. If you’re in the market for a retro-styled roadster, should you be considering the X440, and does it offer a better ride experience? We spent a few days seeking some answers, and here’s a snapshot of our review through some images.

The Harley-Davidson X440 has a unique neo-retro design, whcih makes it stand out. It's different, even though the design may not be universally appealing.

The design of the fuel tank and overall silhouette leaves no doubt that the X440's design has been inspired by the old Harley-Davidson XR1200.

The single-pod instrument console has all necessary details, including connectivity, and does look premium and well-finished.

The 440 cc, single-cylinder, long stroke, air and oil-cooled motor is all-new. It is a two-valve, single overhead cam (SOHC) unit and puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The engine has a very likeable character, supported by smooth throttle response and refined clutch action with precise shifts from the six-speed gearbox.

Whether you’re riding in traffic, or out on the highway, the X440 does come across as a relaxed, enjoyable companion. It’s not quick, if you’re expecting sporty performance, but the way that engine delivers all that torque certainly makes it impressive!

We saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 137 kmph, but the nature of the engine is such that it’s not happy beyond 5,000 rpm. At 4,000 rpm in sixth gear, you can chill at around 90-95 kmph, and the sweet spot is between 90-100 kmph.

The suspension set-up, with the 43 mm upside down fork and twin shocks offer good balance and ride quality. Show it a set of corners, and the X440 is surprisingly stable and well-balanced. It feels light and nimble, and when you are pushing it around a corner, you will not be disappointed.

It remains planted and stable even when pushed hard around a corner, even though it’s not meant to be a corner carver. Push hard and the stability and balance when leaned over is impressive, a fact only let down by lack of footpeg clearance, which will tend to scrape if you corner too aggressively.

The Harley-Davidson X440 certainly has an attractive price point, beginning at Rs. 2,39,500 (Ex-showroom). And when you opt for the top-spec S variant in Matte Black, the price goes up to Rs. 2,79,500 (Ex-showroom).

The Harley-Davidson X 440 has a lot going for it – torquey engine, good dynamics and a price tag which is attractive and affordable. For anyone looking for a relaxed, torquey ride experience with a deep exhaust note, the Harley-Davidson X440 will not disappoint. It is an impressive motorcycle, there’s no two ways about it.