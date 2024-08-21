Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes

Harley-Davidson India has rolled out a range of new colour schemes for the X440. The mid-spec Vivid variant of the motorcycle gets two new colour options while the top-spec S trim is also available in a new shade. However, this hasn't affected the motorcycle’s pricing and it continues to be offered at Rs 2.39 lakh for the Denim trim, Rs 2.60 lakh for the Vivid trim, and Rs 2.80 lakh for the S trim. (All prices, ex-showroom).

The Vivid trim gets new colour schemes named Mustard (left), and Goldfish Silver (right)

The Vivid variant of the Harley-Davidson X440 is now available in a new yellow shade that the manufacturer has named Mustard, and Goldfish Silver, which is a lighter shade of Silver. The Vivid variant also gets the 3D Harley-Davidson logo on the tank as standard. The S trim on the other hand can now be had in a new Baja Orange shade, aside from Matte Black which was already on offer.

The top-spec S trim gets a new Baja Orange shade

Aside from the new colour options, the motorcycle remains unchanged mechanically and continues to be suspended by 43 mm upside down fork and twin gas-charged rear shocks. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. The motorcycle is powered by a 440 cc, two-valve engine which puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a slip and assist clutch



