2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.39 Lakh

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have announced the prices of the 2024 Harley line-up in India which has 10 motorcycles. This also includes a few new launches as well.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson announces prices of its MY2024 line-up
  • H-D India re-introduced the Breakout 117
  • Also on sale are the updated Road Glide and Street Glide

For 2024, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have announced the prices of its new model line-up in India. There are 10 premium Harley-Davidson motorcycles in total and few of them are fresh models coming to India, while the other stay the same as before. The most affordable motorcycle is the MY24 Nightster, which is priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh while the most expensive model is the Road Glide, priced at Rs. 41.79 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Witnessing The Making Of Harley-Davidson X440 At Neemrana Plant

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

 

The 2024 models of the Street Glide and the Road Glide are now on sale in India at Rs. 38.79 lakh and Rs. 41.79 lakh respectively. Both motorcycles now get the updated Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine that gest a new cooling system which manages engine heat better and the intake and exhaust flow has been enhanced further to make the performance better. Both motorcycles also get better aerodynamics that reduce helmet buffeting by 60 per cent. To offer better comfort, the rear suspension sees an increase in travel and the single-piece seat has been redesigned too, with better padding. Other updates on the Street Glide and Road Glide include a new 200-watt amplifier for better audio output.

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

 

Harley-Davidson India also re-introduced the Breakout 117 after a few years. The raked out cruiser is priced at Rs. 30.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin Engine. The motorcycle gets a Two-into-two exhaust which is said to offer better torque in the mid-range and also offers a nice exhaust note.

 

The prices of all the MY2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycles are listed below. 

Model NameEx-showroom prices 
Nightster     Rs. 13,39,000 
Nightster Special      Rs. 14,09,000  
Sportster S     Rs. 16,49,000 
Fat Bob 114     Rs. 21,49,000 
Pan America Special     Rs. 24,64,000 
Fat Boy 114     Rs. 25,69,000 
Heritage 114     Rs. 27,19,000 
Breakout 117     Rs. 30,99,000 
Street Glide     Rs. 38,79,000 
Road Glide     Rs. 41,79,000 
