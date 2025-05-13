Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and FeaturesNissan To Cut 20,000 Jobs By Next Fiscal; 7 Nissan Plants To Down ShuttersMaruti Suzuki Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx & More Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh In May 2025Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: Form And Function | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens Clavis
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed

The motorcycle will solely be limited to 1,990 units globally, each priced at $25,399
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Sports reflective body panels made using thin film coating.
  • Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine.
  • Comes with a black leather tank strap.

Harley-Davidson has revealed the limited-run Fat Boy Gray Ghost. The fifth model in the company’s Icons Motorcycle Collection, the Gray Ghost is meant to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the introduction of the Fat Boy. The changes on this motorcycle over the standard model mainly boil down to those on the cosmetic front. The motorcycle will be limited to 1,990 units globally, each priced at $25,399 (Rs 21.56 lakh).

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand

Limited Run Harley Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed 1

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost is limited to 1,990 units globally

 

Visually, the Fat Boy Gray Ghost sports a range of reflective body panels. These parts have been created using thin film coating, in which a solid material is vaporised in a vacuum and deposited onto the surface of a part. Other styling cues on the motorcycle include chrome side panels, a leather seat valance with lacing and tassels, and a black leather tank strap. The motorcycle also comes with a commemorative tank console insert and an ‘Icons’ badge on the rear fender.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes

Limited Run Harley Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed 2

The Gray Ghost is meant to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the introduction of the Fat Boy

 

The list of features offered on the bike includes three selectable riding modes- Road, Rain and Sport, Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering drag torque slip control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a USB-C port. The motorcycle is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine that churns out 103 bhp and 171 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.
 

# Harley-Davidson# Harley-Davidson Fat Boy# Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • In a SEBI filing by Hero MotoCorp, the company revealed that its partnership with the American bikemaker would expand to include new variants of the X440 and a second all-new motorcycle.
    Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • The Vivid variant of the motorcycle gets two new colour options while the top-spec S trim is also available in a new shade
    Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes
  • A new movie, themed around motorcycles, ‘The Bikeriders,’ is set to be released today on World Motorcycle Day. Here’s a quick brief on the movie and six other movie flicks that heavily feature motorcycles.
    Bikes On Big Screen: The Bikeriders And Six Movies Based On Motorcycles
  • Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have announced the prices of the 2024 Harley line-up in India which has 10 motorcycles. This also includes a few new launches as well.
    2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.39 Lakh

Latest News

  • With the facelift, Tata's premium hatchback now receives a range of revisions to its exterior and cabin. Here’s a deeper look at what all has changed
    Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features
  • As part of the Re:Nissan plan, the Japanese brand has announced a slew of measures to become profitable by the end of this financial year.
    Nissan To Cut 20,000 Jobs By Next Fiscal; 7 Nissan Plants To Down Shutters
  • Maruti’s Nexa range of cars is available with some substantial discounts this month.
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx & More Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh In May 2025
  • The primary difference between the two is on the cosmetic front, with the XC getting a bunch of accessories as standard fitment.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?
  • The motorcycle will solely be limited to 1,990 units globally, each priced at $25,399
    Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed
  • The facelifted Altroz gets a refreshed design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed
  • Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of Arena cars for the month.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025
  • The Scrambler 400 XC gets cross-spoke tubeless wheels, three new colours and additional engine protection.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
  • The Tayron made its global debut in 2024 and will sit above the Tiguan R Line in Volkswagen’s India portfolio.
    Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India
  • The company has said that it has decided to postpone the launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure which was scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2025.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Postponed Till June 2025

Research More on Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
7.3

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Starts at ₹ 25.69 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Fat Boy Specifications
View Fat Boy Features

Popular Harley-Davidson Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed