Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed

Harley-Davidson has revealed the limited-run Fat Boy Gray Ghost. The fifth model in the company’s Icons Motorcycle Collection, the Gray Ghost is meant to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the introduction of the Fat Boy. The changes on this motorcycle over the standard model mainly boil down to those on the cosmetic front. The motorcycle will be limited to 1,990 units globally, each priced at $25,399 (Rs 21.56 lakh).

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost is limited to 1,990 units globally

Visually, the Fat Boy Gray Ghost sports a range of reflective body panels. These parts have been created using thin film coating, in which a solid material is vaporised in a vacuum and deposited onto the surface of a part. Other styling cues on the motorcycle include chrome side panels, a leather seat valance with lacing and tassels, and a black leather tank strap. The motorcycle also comes with a commemorative tank console insert and an ‘Icons’ badge on the rear fender.

The Gray Ghost is meant to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the introduction of the Fat Boy

The list of features offered on the bike includes three selectable riding modes- Road, Rain and Sport, Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering drag torque slip control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a USB-C port. The motorcycle is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine that churns out 103 bhp and 171 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

