Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore

Having launched the CLE 300 Cabriolet in India in 2024, Mercedes-Benz India has now launched the hard-top CLE Coupe in hot AMG 53 spec with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the bonnet. The AMG CLE 53 Coupe is priced at Rs 1.35 Crore (ex-showroom) and sits above the CLE Cabriolet 300 in the Indian lineup.

The CLE Coupe retains much of the overall design language of the Cabriolet, with the main difference being the sloping roofline that extends toward the boot lid. In typical AMG fashion, the CLE 53 gets more aggressive design details such as the Panamericana grille, sharper front and rear bumpers replete with splitter and diffuser elements, more pronounced fender flares, fender vents and more.

Towards the rear, it gets a quad exhaust setup, a gloss-black diffuser, and air outlets on either side, which contribute to a wider appearance. The tail-lamp design is unified but not connected across the width. 19-inch alloy wheels are offered as standard, with 20-inchers offered as an optional extra.

The AMG treatment continues for the interior with AMG performance seats, an AMG-badged steering wheel, and exclusive AMG-themed graphics across the 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital driver display. Other features of interest include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Burmester surround sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, and a wireless charging pad, among others.

The cabin is further complemented by sporty trim elements that are unique to the AMG model. The overall cabin makes use of Alcantara, carbon-fibre trim, and contrast red stitching, all set against an all-black interior theme.



Powering the CLE 53 Coupe is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine, tuned by AMG to deliver 442 bhp and 560 Nm of torque under normal driving conditions. Additionally, an over-boost function temporarily increases torque to 600 Nm for up to 12 seconds. The engine is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which includes an integrated starter-generator capable of supplying an additional 17 kW (22.6 bhp) and 205 Nm of torque during moments of high acceleration.

Power is transmitted to all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The AMG CLE 53 Coupe has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph and is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The AMG Dynamic Select system provides five drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

