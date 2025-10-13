Mercedes-Benz India has launched the G 450d diesel at Rs 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). The launch marks the return of the diesel powertrain option to the G-class line-up in India after a short hiatus, with the diesel SUV previously sold in 400d spec. As before, the G-class diesel retains the services of a six-cylinder diesel engine, though it is now tuned to produce more power and torque.



The 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder mill now produced 362 bhp and 750 Nm - up from 326 bhp and 700 Nm in the G 400d. The unit also features 48V mild hybrid tech and is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. As before, the G 450d retains the three locking differentials and low range functions. As with the outgoing G 400d, the G 450d offers a maximum water fording depth of 700 mm and approach and departure angles of 31 and 30 degrees respectively.



Coming to the looks, the G 450d gets a minor redesign over the previously sold SUV with a revamped grille, new bumpers and new 20-inch alloy wheels. Buyers can pick from a range of standard and Manufaktur colours for customisation.



The cabin, meanwhile, packs in the latest tech, including twin 12.3-inch displays running Mercedes’ latest MBUX NTG7 operating system, wireless smartphone integration, in-built navigation with an Augmented Reality display, a 760W Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and the new Off-road Dashboard display on the touchscreen replete with a Transparent Bonnet mode. Buyers can choose from a range of standard and Manufaktur upholstery options to customise the interior to taste.



Other standard features include 360-degree cameras, adaptive dampers, and ADAS functions.



Mercedes says that only 50 units of the G 450d have been allocated to the Indian market, with the units to be ‘made available to select customers in India.’



The company also introduced a new ‘Mercedes-Benz G-Tribe Escapade’ programme in India. The new programme will offer Mercedes owners and customers a chance to undertake curated drives in Mercedes’ range of SUVs. The first such drive is set to take place in November and December with participants driving from India to Thimphu, Punakha, and Paro in Bhutan.