Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range

Not long after BMW introduced the second-gen iX3, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-electric version of its popular GLC SUV at the Munich Motor Show in Germany. Named GLC with EQ Tech, this new model sits on a dedicated EV platform with Mercedes claiming it to be good for up to 713 km on a full charge. While electrified, the SUV has a slightly familiar design language that links it to the rest of the GLC range.

Starting with the design, the GLC with EQ Technology brings a fresh take, albeit on a familiar design template. At a glance, it still looks very much like a GLC, with similar proportions and an overall shape that mirrors its ICE sibling. But some clear visual updates set it apart, one of which is the grille. It is now fully illuminated with 942 tiny LEDs.

The headlights get star-shaped daytime running lights, and the rear features a sleek light bar with star-like LEDs – touches borrowed from the electric CLA. There’s also a subtle roof spoiler that helps with aerodynamics, and according to Mercedes, the electric GLC manages a drag coefficient of just 0.26. As for the profile, 20-inch alloys come standard, but you can bump that up to 21 inches.

The GLC with EQ Tech has an 84 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the ICE GLC, measuring 2,972 mm. When it comes to storage, the boot space is rated to be 570 litres, plus an additional 128 litres in the frunk.

Coming to the interior, Mercedes has brought back physical buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, moving away from the touch-sensitive controls seen in many of its recent models. That tactile approach contrasts nicely with the highlight of the cabin, which is the massive (optional) 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. It stretches across the entire dashboard and merges the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment display, and a passenger screen into one unit.



The cabin also gets extensive ambient lighting running across the dashboard, doors, roofline, and even inside the air vents. Buyers will have plenty of ways to customise the interior too, with a range of materials and trim options on offer. These include Artico or Nappa leather upholstery, along with metallic and carbon fibre trim finishes.



The GLC packs a 94 kWh battery and runs on an 800-volt architecture, which helps it deliver both strong performance and quick charging. It puts out 483 bhp and has a top speed of 210 kmph. On the WLTP cycle, the claimed range is up to 713 km. Charging is fast as with a max capacity of 330 kW, the GLC can add up to 303 km of range in just 10 minutes. Mercedes says that four other versions of the GLC EV will follow, though we expect the battery pack to remain the same.