HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched At Rs 22.98 LakhLexus Cars, SUVs Get Cheaper By Up To ₹20.80 Lakh Following GST Rate ReductionNissan Magnite Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: All-In-One Scooter? | Review | carandbike |2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V New Top Variant Launched 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V New Top Variant Launched
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9Leapmotor B10Hyundai NexoSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range

The all-electric GLC gets a 94 kWh battery pack, while its wheelbase is slightly longer than the ICE GLC's.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 94 kWh battery offers up to 713 km range (WLTP).
  • Maked 483 bhp and has a top speed of 210 kmph
  • Features a fully illuminated grille with 942 LEDs

Not long after BMW introduced the second-gen iX3, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-electric version of its popular GLC SUV at the Munich Motor Show in Germany. Named GLC with EQ Tech, this new model sits on a dedicated EV platform with Mercedes claiming it to be good for up to 713 km on a full charge. While electrified, the SUV has a slightly familiar design language that links it to the rest of the GLC range.  

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast
 Mercedes Benz GLC Electric Unveiled 1Starting with the design, the GLC with EQ Technology brings a fresh take, albeit on a familiar design template. At a glance, it still looks very much like a GLC, with similar proportions and an overall shape that mirrors its ICE sibling. But some clear visual updates set it apart, one of which is the grille. It is now fully illuminated with 942 tiny LEDs. 

 

The headlights get star-shaped daytime running lights, and the rear features a sleek light bar with star-like LEDs – touches borrowed from the electric CLA. There’s also a subtle roof spoiler that helps with aerodynamics, and according to Mercedes, the electric GLC manages a drag coefficient of just 0.26. As for the profile, 20-inch alloys come standard, but you can bump that up to 21 inches.  

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore
 Mercedes Benz GLC Electric Unveiled 3
The GLC with EQ Tech has an 84 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the ICE GLC, measuring 2,972 mm. When it comes to storage, the boot space is rated to be 570 litres, plus an additional 128 litres in the frunk.  

 

Coming to the interior, Mercedes has brought back physical buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, moving away from the touch-sensitive controls seen in many of its recent models. That tactile approach contrasts nicely with the highlight of the cabin, which is the massive (optional) 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. It stretches across the entire dashboard and merges the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment display, and a passenger screen into one unit.   
 Mercedes Benz GLC Electric Unveiled 4
The cabin also gets extensive ambient lighting running across the dashboard, doors, roofline, and even inside the air vents. Buyers will have plenty of ways to customise the interior too, with a range of materials and trim options on offer. These include Artico or Nappa leather upholstery, along with metallic and carbon fibre trim finishes.  
 Mercedes Benz GLC Electric Unveiled 2
The GLC packs a 94 kWh battery and runs on an 800-volt architecture, which helps it deliver both strong performance and quick charging. It puts out 483 bhp and has a top speed of 210 kmph. On the WLTP cycle, the claimed range is up to 713 km. Charging is fast as with a max capacity of 330 kW, the GLC can add up to 303 km of range in just 10 minutes. Mercedes says that four other versions of the GLC EV will follow, though we expect the battery pack to remain the same.   

# Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric# Mercedes-Benz GLC EV# GLC Electric# GLC EV# Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV# Mercedes-Benz GLC# Mercedes-Benz Electric# Mercedes-Benz Electric SUV# Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicles# Munich Motor Show# IAA Mobility Show 2025# Cars# Electric Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The electric version of the GLC is set to make its global debut at the Munich auto show in September
    Mercedes-Benz Teases First-Ever Electric GLC Ahead Of Global Debut
  • All-electric GLC will be the replacement to the now-discontinued EQC SUV.
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Debut On September 7; Will Get Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering
  • New variant of the EQS SUV to feature greater range and a five seat layout
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India Launch On January 9
  • Quiet sophistication meets in-your-face size. Biggest battery yet and longest range, this EV means business like no other
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Make It Large
  • The EQS 580 SUV is the third and final BEV launch for India from the German carmaker this year.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore

Latest News

  • The Vision O concept showcases the brand’s future design language for estates.
    Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates
  • The adventure tourer now offers improved efficiency, updated electronics, better passenger comfort, and updated adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning system.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched At Rs 22.98 Lakh
  • Highest reduction in prices across the Lexus portfolio is for the LX 500d, followed by the RX 500h and RX 350h.
    Lexus Cars, SUVs Get Cheaper By Up To ₹20.80 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • Effective September 22, 2025, the Magnite becomes more accessible with price cuts ranging from Rs 52,400 to Rs 1 lakh.
    Nissan Magnite Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • The all-electric GLC gets a 94 kWh battery pack, while its wheelbase is slightly longer than the ICE GLC's.
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range
  • The ID.Cross provides a peek at one of four new, mass-market electric models that Volkswagen is expected to put into production starting 2026.
    IAA 2025: Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept Previews Taigun-Sized Electric SUV
  • The biggest reduction in price across the Skoda passenger vehicle portfolio is for the flagship Kodiaq SUV.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform
  • Highest reduction in prices across the Hyundai passenger vehicle portfolio is for the Tucson, followed by the Venue and i20.
    Hyundai India Announces Price Cuts Of Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • The entire Apache lineup gets a special edition, while the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V get two new variants.
    TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Editions Launched: New Variants Introduced
  • The VF6 and VF7 will be locally assembled in India at VinFast’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
    VinFast VF6, VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.49 Lakh

Research More on Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

Expected Price : ₹ 60 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2025

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range