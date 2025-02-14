Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast

Meet the new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology - yes, that’s its official name and quite the mouthful - it’s Mercedes’ attempt to convert its legendary SUV into an all-conquering, all-electric machine without losing on any of that iconic G-class character and charm. The new G 580 EV - that’s what we’ll call it from now - at first glance certainly carries forward all the characteristics and looks of the iconic G-class but now targets the buyer who wants to be a little more environmentally conscious. The internal combustion powertrains make way for a quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain that curiously develops slightly more horsepower than the AMG G 63 and one and a half times more torque than the G 400d diesel in a package that on the surface barely looks any different. So is this the mad machine you have been waiting for?

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore



Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Design: The Aerodynamic Brick



Also read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 India Launch Confirmed



At first glance, it's easy to dismiss the G580 EV as a regular G-class with only the green number plates alluding to the powertrain under the hood. It is every bit as boxy, upright and imposing as the standard G-class and in this shade of blue it certainly stands out in a crowd - not that the regular G-class wouldn’t turn heads. However, a closer look does reveal some minor differences compared to the petrol and diesel variants.



At first glance the G 580 EV doesn't look any different from a G 400d though there are more than a few small changes dotted about.

Starting from the nose, the bonnet is partially raised, the bumpers get tweaked vents, while the cladding around the A-pillars has been smoothened out and there's a new spoiler-like element sitting in the gap between the top of the windshield and the raised roof. Meanwhile, around the sides, there are new vents on the rear wheel arches and aero-optimised 20-inch alloy wheels. All these changes have just one functional aspect - to make the electric G more aerodynamic - a drag coefficient of 0.44 compared to the internal combustion SUV’s 0.48. To put it in perspective, the EQS SUV from Mercedes' own stable has a drag coefficient of 0.26.



Also read: Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, EQS 680 Night Series Launched In India



The vents in the bumper have been revised, the bonnet is slightly more raised and there's even a small spoiler atop the windshield.

This First Edition with us also lacks some of the more unique options that Mercedes-Benz offers for the G 580 EV in global markets such as the enclosed illuminated grille and the storage box at the rear in place of the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Instead, you get a four-slat grille that wouldn’t look out of place on a G 400d and the iconic tailgate-mounted spare wheel with a body-coloured cover. Maybe they could become available with the standard edition? We can’t say for sure yet.



What hasn't changed is that iconic G-class look and feel, this is still a big tough ladder-frame SUV.

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Cabin: It’s All In The Details



Grab the handle, push the button and heave the door open and you are greeted by a cabin that is unchanged from the internal combustion G-class. You still get the shallow upright dashboard with the dual screen set-up up top and the iconic passenger grab handle too is still there. Look at the front door sills and you find the badge that says that this SUV, despite being an EV, is just as capable - if not more so - as its internal combustion siblings.

The cabin design is also unchanged from the standard G-class with high-quality materials almost everywhere and top-notch fit and finish.

The front seats themselves are power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated and even offer a massage function. The seats also come with a memory function for up to three users. What has changed however are the graphics for the digital interfaces which now run EV-specific software and the iconic three differential lock buttons that sit on the centre console between the air-con vents.

Also read: Lexus NX 350h vs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350: Luxury Electric or Luxury Hybrid?



Front seats are power-adjustable, heated and ventilated and also have massage functions.

Being an EV, the G 580 lacks traditional locking differentials with the three buttons now housing the low range, G-Turn (tank turn) and G-Steering. A row of toggle switches sit low on the centre console offering access to a myriad of features while temperature-controlled cupholders and a wireless charging pad sit in a covered storage box below.

The iconic three diff lock buttons are replaced by ones for G-Steering, Low Range and G-Turn (L-R); physical toggles for AC controls are a nice touch in an era of increasing digitisation.

The front seats are comfy and even in their lowest setting you find yourself peering down at drivers in other SUVs and almost at eye level with most large trucks. The view out is commanding to say the least and you’ll see any obstacle coming from a mile away. That said ingress and egress is a bit of a chore with Mercedes not providing any grab handles on the pillars to haul yourself in for occupants of both rows - the G 580 has 250 mm of ground clearance. The co-driver has a slightly easier time given the dash-mounted handle.



The G might be large and imposing from the outside but though the same doesn't translate to space; rear seats are a little tight on knee room but you do get heated seats.

While the G-class portrays a large boxy and imposing SUV, its size doesn’t really translate to useable rear seat space. Leg room is on the tighter side for a large SUV though the upright proportions mean that there is acres of headroom. Rear occupants do get some kit as well such as a fold-down rear armrest, a separate climate zone - the G 580 has three-zone climate control, and interestingly the seats are heated as well though no ventilation. Boot space too is good at 550 litres with the second row in place though there is the option to fold down the seats to unlock a massive 1,990 litres of carrying capacity.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz W124 vs New E-Class: Modern Classic Meets Best Seller



The digital interfaces now run EQ-specific software.

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Powertrain & Performance: Electric Powerhouse



Let's start out with some simple numbers. The G 580 EV features a ginormous 116 kWh battery pack integrated within the SUV’s ladder frame paired with four electric motors - one at each wheel. Mercedes says that the set-up provides a cumulative 579 bhp and a jaw-dropping 1,164 Nm of peak torque. This makes the G 580 EV, the most powerful G-class on sale in India with even the AMG G 63 developing a marginally lower 577 bhp and 850 Nm (you do however get a 20 bhp and 200 Nm temporary boost from a 48V mild-hybrid system). The EV however has the weight disadvantage weighing in at around 3.5 tonnes to the AMG’s near 2.5 tonnes.



On paper, the G 580 EV is the most powerful G-class in India with 579 bhp and 1164 Nm on tap - up from the AMG G 63's 577 bhp and 850 Nm.

In terms of outright performance numbers, the G 580 hits 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.7 seconds - 0.4 seconds slower than the AMG - while top speed is limited to 180 kmph. The AMG hits 240 kmph. So is it powerful enough to get the blood pumping? - YES! Provided you find the right roads and space to use all that power. There is ample power from the get-go to leave sports cars in the dust off the line and the various drive modes also adjust the levels of performance. Overtaking isn’t much effort either with simple inputs at the accelerator translating to more than ample changes in speed.

In outright performance, the G 580 EV is just 0.4 seconds slower to 100 kmph over its AMG sibling - not bad for a SUV that weighs nearly a tonne more.

Then there is the ambient noise, Mercedes’ G-Roar feature for the G-class pumps the sounds of the AMG V8 into the cabin via the Burmester sound system on start-up with each flex of the pedal is accompanied by a change in pitch of the V8 burble as the car accelerates or slows. The steering meanwhile feels quite dead in the hand and taking the corner at higher speeds makes you feel all of the SUV’s 3.5-tonne dead weight as the SUV rolls in the corners even in its sportiest setting.



What you however have to keep in mind is that this is a big burly off-road-focused SUV and its suspension set-up certainly feels like that.



The G 580 still remains an off-road-focused SUV at heart and that shows in the way the suspension is set up; huge amount of articulation is offered and basic off-road obstacles are a non-issue.

The G 580 EV gets adaptive dampers that adjust based on the ride mode though the set-up is stiff even in its softest setting and ride quality is best described as busy. Even in Comfort, the SUV bobs and weaves over surface undulations and potholes with a lot of the movement felt within the cabin. There is none of the suppleness and float one would associate with a large luxury SUV with the G-class continuing to put emphasis on its off-road heritage.



The G 580 also packs in a lot of off-road tech for when the going goes touch including low range and crawl modes with adjustable speeds.

That said the stiffer suspension does play its role when you take the SUV off the beaten path which is where the genesis of the original G-class lies - as a machine designed to tackle off-road trails rather than travel on it. Suspension articulation is tremendous with even our targeted attempts at making the G 580 lift a wheel not meeting much success. A brief spell on some basic off-road trails also showed that the SUV powered through anything we threw at it with ease - no need to engage any of its off-road functions or modes. That said we have our doubts that the big G will see any off-roading save for possibly climbing a curb while being parked. However, if you do plan to take the G-class through a serious off-road test it does pack in a lot of electronic aids - there’s low range, crawl modes with adjustable speeds, a dedicated ‘Rock’ drive mode for the hardcore stuff, G-steering that uses the torque vectoring system to pivot the car around the inside rear wheels to allow for tighter turning and a transparent bonnet function that displays the surface of the trail under the bonnet.



It might be a 3.5 tonne SUV but with that amount of power and torque, the G 580 is no slouch and feels just as quick and brutal as the AMG - you even get a V8 soundtrack pumped into the cabin via the speakers to add to the experience.

Sticking to off-roading, Mercedes says that the G 580 EV has approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 30.7 degrees, respectively, and can drive on sideward slopes of up to 35 degrees. The SUV also has a break-over angle of 20.3 degrees and a fording depth of 850 mm. However, we did not have the resources to put any of these figures properly to the test and we doubt if its target buyers in the country will either.



Of all the hardware, it's the G-Turn that is likely to be used most often and we doubt it's for its off-road applications. Do be mindful that it does chew up the tyres.

However all the off-road gizmos aside, the feature that will likely be used most often is the G-Turn. A part of the G 580’s off-road hardware, the system when engaged allows drivers to turn the vehicle on the spot similar to a tank. The system requires the car to be in ‘Rock’ mode with low range activated and allows users to perform two full rotations at a time. The system works by spinning the two banks of wheels in opposite directions to get the car to rotate on the spot. Of course, Mercedes does say that the system is designed to help navigate past obstacles in areas with limited room to move though the system might be put to use to just show off the EV. Mercedes, however, does warn to use the system only on unpaved or loose surfaces and we should warn as well that the move does damage the tyres as well.



While the G 580 is still all-conquering off-road, the ride on the tarmac is busy to say the least and feels stiff even with the dampers in their softest setting.

A problem that buyers will have to keep in mind in everyday city scenarios is the G 580’s height. The G-class is a tall SUV and that brings with it height restrictions. In the G 580’s case, Mercedes provides a warning that the SUV may not fit under low bridges or multi-level parking lots with ceilings of 6 foot 6 inches or under.

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Charging & Range: Big Battery, Not So Big Range



What also may come as a downer to some is the G 580 EV’s range. While the 116 kWh battery pack is one of the largest offered in an electric SUV in India, it is in no way a range king. Mercedes claims a range of just 473 km (WLTP) on a full charge which shouldn’t come as a surprise given the size weight and brick-like aerodynamics - even if improved somewhat over the internal combustion model. We’ll have to hold off on real-world range as we were not able to properly put the SUV through a range test though WLTP figures are known to be quite close to real world.



The huge weight and brick-like aerodynamics mean that even with a 116 kWh battery, the G-class' range is limited to 473 km (WLTP).

As for charging, the G 580 EV supports up to 200 kW of DC fast charging, allowing it to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 32 minutes. It also supports up to 11 kW of AC charging.



Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Verdict: Is It As Desirable As The ICE?



The G 580 EV retains all the charm, character and capabilities of the G-class but now in a quieter and more environmentally conscious package.

So now we come down to the question we asked at the start, is this Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom) electric beast still desirable? The answer is quite simple - YES! What Mercedes has created with the G 580 EV is an all-electric vehicle that has lost little of its charm, proportions or even capabilities in the transition to electric. Sure you don’t have the V8 under the bonnet but on paper and even in real world you won’t really miss any of that. The G 580 EV despite weighing a tonne more than the G 63 is still brutally quick off the line and has all the character and presence of the Gelandewagen - and did we forget to mention that it's more affordable than the G 63 as well?



Buyers wanting the EV however may need to wait as the first batch has been sold out.

So should you consider buying a G 580 EV? Well if you have that kind of money to throw around, want to show you’re environmentally conscious and don’t mind a workhorse truck disguised as a luxury SUV - then sure. Yes, the G 580 does have its flaws - limited knee room in the second row, huge height, cumbersome ingress and egress and despite its huge battery just 473 km of claimed range, but you do get your hands on a no-nonsense SUV designed to survive the apocalypse without any modifications. You will of course have to wait a while to get your hands on one and it may not be as well equipped as the First Edition. Mercedes has said that the G 580 EV is sold out till Q3 2025 and the model to arrive post that could be the standard edition.