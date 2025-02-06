Login
Lexus NX 350h vs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350: Luxury Electric or Luxury Hybrid?

When it comes to the luxury segment, the mainstream options have gotten, well, too mainstream. So, if you want something unique, here are two choices that may have never crossed your mind before.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Both have “350” in their name
  • Unique alternatives in the mid-size luxury SUV segment
  • Prices for both range between Rs 60-70 lakh

Of late, the luxury SUVs are a bit of a rage. If you are in the market to buy yourself a premium luxury SUV I am pretty sure names like the GL followed by a C, the third of the X, the 5th of the Q or even the 60th power of XC must have come across your table. But say you are not a guy or a gal who goes mainstream. You're the kind of person who skips the blockbuster movie for an indie gem or picks the boutique café over the big coffee chain—because you like things with a little more personality and a story to tell. And so we have two cars here. Both aren’t mainstream. Both have different personalities. But here we have convened the two to offer you a niche choice if you are looking to buy a luxury SUV with a budget of around Rs 70 lakh. 

 

 

On the left is the Mercedes-Benz EQB and it has received a model year update after going under the radar for almost two years. On the right is the Lexus NX, and I am pretty sure you might not be aware that it's actually been on sale in India for two years now. 

 

Mercedes-Benz EQB:

 

Mercedes Benz EQB 25

Let’s start with the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350, this rather compact boxy SUV has been part of Merc’s growing EV lineup.  It was one of the earliest to arrive and was the only electric seven-seater when it landed here in India. Now that count has gone up sure, but the EQB is here to make a case for itself. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: 5 Things To Know About It

Mercedes Benz EQB 22

Firstly, it’s unmistakably Mercedes. It may not be a ground-up EV which means it doesn’t bring all the perks of an EV based on a skater. But like the GLB on which it is based, this too was available with a three-row seven-seater option. But now with the model year update, it gets a newer entry-level variant with a longer range and a single-motor setup. The bigger variant, on the other hand, not only receives the sportier AMG treatment, but it now loses its third row and comes as a five-seater offering only. This EQB 350 that you see in the pictures has around 288bhp and 520 Nm with a claimed range of 440km under WLTP (which means it is quite achievable in real-world conditions).  

 

Why should you buy the EQB:

 

1. Powertrain

Mercedes Benz EQB 28

 

You should buy the EQB, well firstly, because it is an EV. This means there are no vibrations, no frequent fuel stops, and no tailpipe emissions. As we all know by now, the per kilometre cost of an EV is drastically less when compared to the equivalent petrol- or diesel-powered vehicle. So, for a daily runabout within the city's confines, it makes for a sensible buy. And a decent range also allows the family to take it for the occasional weekend getaways.  

 

2. Practical Cabin

Mercedes Benz EQB 15

The third row isn’t very spacious for a full-grown adult. But when it came out the EQB was the only three-row EV on sale. Now there’s a more expensive EQS that offers three-row seating in an EV and the BYD eMax 7, which is a more affordable MPV.  Now with the update, the EQB is also available with a five-seater option in the more expensive trim. This means the not-so-practical cabin can be traded off for a large boot space - which will surely be useable, especially for family outings.

 

3. It Can Be The ‘One Car’ In The Garage

Mercedes Benz EQB 26

The EQB might be failing to pull the heartstrings of the buyers. But it can be your one-car garage. It's built well and drives well. It's decently practical with all the required features and has a practical range as well. It's a good buy for all the urban commutes of a modern urban family. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: 5 Things To Know About It

 

Why you shouldn’t buy the EQB:

 

1. It’s Not A Born EV

Mercedes Benz EQB 24

Since it’s not a born EV, the benefits that are associated with an EV are missed. So, there’s not enough space inside the cabin. Secondly, this cabin layout is a generation old. All current-gen Mercedes models have received one of the two new cabin layouts - one seen in the C-Class, the other one in the E-Class. This one is not only old, but the deletion of the good old trackpad is an unnecessary miss. The infotainment is small too for a modern-day luxury car, doesn’t seem like it belongs to the same family that offers the “hyperscreen”. 

 

2. Stiff Ride Quality

Mercedes Benz EQB 30

For a family SUV, the ride quality is a bit too stiff. And it isn’t helped by the 19-inch AMG wheels or the comparatively low ground clearance. This means over bad roads, you will be more cautious than when you are balancing a tray of your mom's best China.

 

3. Charging Infrastructure

Mercedes Benz EQB 20

Now this negative is not exactly EQB’s shortcoming, but its powertrain’s. EV adoption is still not as fast-paced as we expected and even today the charging infrastructure needs a lot of improvement, especially outside the tier-one metropolitan cities. That adds a bit of a limitation to owning an EV. If you are lucky enough to have a fixed commuted, a home charger should be enough. But EVs still need a bit of planning for every spontaneous trip. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles

 

Lexus NX 350h

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 19

And that’s where the Lexus comes in. You see, this one is a hybrid. And not the ‘nakli’ mild hybrid, but a proper Toyota-sourced hybrid that’s been on this planet for over three decades which means it’s a proven powertrain. Let’s see the NX as a luxury SUV and why you must consider it for your garage. Now the NX isn’t exactly a new car. It has been around for a couple of years in its newest avatar, and you might not even be aware of it somehow. 

 

Also Read: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh

 

As part of boosting sales, Lexus got the Overtrail edition in India and that’s what we have here. It’s got cosmetic upgrades to make it a bit more outdoorsy including the paint and some additional black cladding. But you should get the NX in one of its many bright shades. 

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 16

On the inside, the cabin is much more modern and it's very rare to say this in modern cars these days, but it’s very artsy. Lexus being a Japanese brand, the cabin is inspired by ‘Tazuna’ which in their terms is a ‘communication between driver and the car’. And as for the powertrain, it’s a hybrid which means there’s efficiency - making it light on pocket. But also, no worries about finding a charging station. 

 

Why should you buy the Lexus NX?

 

1. Hybrid Powertrain

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 18

As i mentioned before, the hybrid powertrain is a proven one. In fact around the globe, Toyota’s hybrid powertrain has been on sale and as with all Japanese products been a very reliable and safe bet. It might not be a very fun car to drive. A bit mechanical and a bit soulless even. But makes for a good family car. It’s easy to drive. Transitioning between EV mode and ICE mode is seamless, and it will give you superb mileage too - almost 17kmpl (claimed).

 

2. Overtrail-Specific Upgrades

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 12

Although cosmetic, the rugged appeal of the Overtrail edition does give the otherwise very chic NX a very alfresco appeal. It’s a feature-loaded car as well especially for this highly competitive segment.  

 

3. Exclusivity

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 1

 

Unlike the other German alternatives in this segment, the NX is pretty rare to find. Making it very exclusive. It does demand a second look at the roads by the people firstly because of how good it looks. And second, because it’s a very rare sightseeing this one on the road. So, if you want exclusivity, you can’t go wrong with this one.  

 

Why you shouldn’t buy the NX 

 

1. Not A Driver’s Car

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 2

As i mentioned earlier, the powertrain isn’t very exciting to drive. It might be efficient, safe, and reliable, but as a driver’s car, the NX doesn’t cut it. There are better driver-centric cars in the segment and if want to take the wheel more often, the NX might bore you a bit.

 

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Camry Review: It’s Simply Sublime!

 

2. It’s Old

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 14

Similar to the EQB, even the NX here is a bit previous generation. You’d notice these dials, buttons, controls, and even the interface for the touchscreen were good for say 2018. But now buyers want more oomph from their car and this one has it, but not the kind that modern-day buyers are looking for. 

 

3. Not Very Spacious 

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 3

For all its styling and appearance, the NX isn’t very spacious on the inside. Especially when you compare it with other cars that you can get here in India at this price point. The comfort at the rear will leave you wanting for more. 

 

Conclusion

Lexus NX Overtrail Web 5

So, if you have 60-70 lakh rupees to get yourself a new luxury SUV, and don’t want something as common, which of the two would you buy?

 

The EQB offers you – 

-          Emission-free driving.

-          EVs have a lot of running costs. 

-          It’s a proper Three-Pointed Star

-          Practical and well-built with a long feature list

-          And the tree-hugging bragging rights. 

 

But if you think EVs aren’t for you, you can take a look at the NX :

-          A proven hybrid powertrain 

-          Reliable and fuel-efficient powertrain

-           Unique styling of the NX gets you the necessary attention

-          No hassle of finding an EV charging station

-          It’s comfortable to live with 

 

Incidentally, you might have realised already, that both these cars have 350 in their name. And at the end of the day, both the EQB and NX are brilliant off-beat options in their own right and something you cannot go wrong with, whichever you decide to put your money on.  

 

Pictures by Pawan Dagia and Vaibhav Dhanawade

# lexus nx350h# lexus india# lexus india cars# lexus India# lexus launch# lexus car# lexus# Lexus NX vs Mercedes-Benz EQB# NX 300h Hybrid SUV# NX 300h# NX vs EQB# MERCEDES bENZ# Mercedes-Benz India# mercedes-benz electric cars# mercedes cars# mercedes# mercedes benz# mercedes benz india# mercedes benz electric cars# mercedes benz eqb# eqb# Cars# Car Reviews# car-review# Comparison# Cover Story# Road Test# Electric Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

