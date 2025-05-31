Suzuki e-Access Review: In Pictures

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Suzuki e-Access Review: In PicturesTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaAprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In IndiaOne-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveSuzuki e-Access Review: Better than Honda’s Activa e:? | First Ride | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Indian New ChieftainBenelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Suzuki e-Access Review: In Pictures

After a brief first ride Suzuki’s first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-Access, we try to understand if it will be as successful as its petrol-powered namesake.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Suzuki e-Access is a practical & well-built scooter
  • The e-Access boasts of unique features, backed by a solid network and brand
  • The Suzuki e-Access is an all-round impressive electric scooter

SPHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

 

The Suzuki e-Access is Suzuki’s first electric scooter and it attempts to take a shot at a segment where there are quite a few rivals. The question I had before heading to Bengaluru for a brief first ride was – what will the e-Access offer that could make it as popular an electric scooter as its petrol-powered namesake, the 125 cc Suzuki Access? The answer lies in a lot of what the e-Access offers, but are there still some areas where Suzuki could have done better? 

 

Also Read: Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review

 

Suzuki e Access image 30

The Suzuki e-Access has quite a likeable design. It's well-built, well-proportioned and everything about its design underscores the attention to quality.

 

Suzuki e Access image 52

While the overall silhouette is traditional and “safe” the e-Access looks a lot better in the real world and should appeal to a diverse set of customers. 

 

Suzuki e Access image 28

The 4.2-inch full-colour screen will offer you “access” to the usual information - battery charge, range, speedometer, odometer, clock and the ride mode being used. Smartphone connectivity further opens up other features, including turn-by-turn navigation, call & text alerts, high-speed warning and more.

 

Suzuki e Access image 24

Speaking of ride modes, the e-Access offers three - Eco (with speed limited to 51 kmph), Ride Mode A (with more regen, and top speed of 71 kmph), and Ride Mode B (with low regen, and top speed of 71 kmph).

 

Suzuki e Access image 18

Performance is linear, and throttle response is friendly. It's not designed for thrill, but quite likeable. From a standstill till about 12-14 kmph, the e-Access has very approachable and friendly performance, but then on, till the dash to 50 kmph is brisk and quite likeable.

 

Suzuki e Access image 23

You can toggle between Eco and any one of the other ride modes on the go, but you can't toggle between all three, and will have to come to a standstill. In any case, the regen difference isn't that much to make any stark difference in performance really.

 

Suzuki e Access image 2

In the dynamics department is where the Suzuki e-Access truly shines! It's agile, planted and stable - traits which are certain to be appreciated in the real world as well - during the daily commute while negotiating traffic.

 

Suzuki e Access image 8

Our first ride was limited to the smooth surface of a go-kart track, so we'll reserve our opinion on ride quality. Yet, the e-Access offers a comfortable perch and should be an easy, approachable and comfortable electric scooter.

 

Suzuki e Access image 5

What will eventually matter is the pricing of the Suzuki e-Access, which is expected to be announced soon!

 

Suzuki e Access image 17

A top speed of 71 kmph sounds adequate, but slightly higher maximum speed of around 80 kmph would have certainly been welcome.

 

Suzuki e Access image 26

Suzuki promises DC fast charging solution across all its 1,150 sales and service points by the end of 2025, and a separate app will showcase the fast-charging network on any route that you will be riding through. 

 

Suzuki e Access image 29

The Suzuki e-Access employs a LFP (lithium iron phospate) with 95 km claimed range. LFP battery chemistry is known for being more stable and safe, and also have longer life than the more common NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) battery chemistry.

 

Suzuki e Access image 11

The DC fast charger is claimed to charge the e-Access from 0 to 100 per cent in 2 hours 12 minutes. A conventional bundled home charger will take 6 hours 20 minutes to fully charge the e-Access. 

 

Suzuki e Access image 13

As far as first rides go, the Suzuki e-Access is an impressive package. It promises to be practical, with a neutral design which is certain to find wide appeal and oozes a level of quality which is impressive.

 

Suzuki e Access image 16

A lot will depend on pricing of the Suzuki e-Access, something which is yet to be announced. If Suzuki can make it competitive, with prices around Rs. 1.10-1.15 lakh, this is one electric scooter that will be very easy to recommend! 

 

Watch the Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review (In Hindi):

 

 

 

Suzuki e-Access Review - Photo Gallery:

 

Suzuki e Access image 2
Suzuki e Access image 10
Suzuki e Access image 6
Suzuki e Access image 15
Suzuki e Access image 4
Suzuki e Access image 3
Suzuki e Access image 22
Suzuki e Access image 21
Suzuki e Access image 25
Suzuki e Access image 19
Suzuki e Access image 35
Suzuki e Access image 27
Suzuki e Access image 33
Suzuki e Access image 37
Suzuki e Access image 50
Suzuki e Access image 45
Suzuki e Access image 46
Suzuki e Access image 44
Suzuki e Access image 40
Suzuki e Access image 39
Suzuki e Access image 43
Suzuki e Access image 42
Suzuki e Access image 36
Suzuki e Access image 34

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

# Suzuki e-Access first ride# Suzuki e-Access first ride review# Suzuki e-Access brief review# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest Reviews

  • After a brief first ride Suzuki’s first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-Access, we try to understand if it will be as successful as its petrol-powered namesake.
    Suzuki e-Access Review: In Pictures
  • Is the e-Access as good as its petrol-powered sibling? We’ve spent some time with Suzuki’s first-ever electric scooter at MECO Kartopia karting track in Bengaluru for a first ride experience.
    Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E
  • If you haven't caught our detailed review yet, here’s a brief review of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, in pictures.
    2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: In Pictures
  • Almost six years after its inception, the Tata Altroz has received a comprehensive facelift. It makes it modern and more feature-rich while maintaining its attribute of being practical and value-for-money. We drove the diesel as well as CNG to see how it fares with its old nemesis – Baleno and i20.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible
  • I drove the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Skoda Kodiaq back to back and came out quite surprised by just how different these two SUVs, built on the same platform, really are.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
  • The Zemo Emara electric motorcycle promises to offer an electric alternative to 100-150 cc commuter motorcycles. We ride the Zeno Emara to see if it can deliver in the EV commuter space.
    Zeno Emara First Ride Review
  • When it comes to being the best car to be chauffeured in, the Vellfire poses a serious question in the face of the German luxo-barges. Is it a better car to be in if you are the most important person in the company?
    Toyota Vellfire Review: Ultimate Minivan?
  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is now smoother, quicker, and more intelligent than ever. But what went into making this superbike better in every way? We hit the track at Chang International Circuit to find out.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • Along with a new suffix, the Kia Carens Clavis gets a new look, more and better features, and smarter tech.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!