Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales SlowdownHonda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 LakhSuzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Suzuki e-Access Review: Better than Honda’s Activa e:? | First Ride | carandbike2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E

Is the e-Access as good as its petrol-powered sibling? We’ve spent some time with Suzuki’s first-ever electric scooter at MECO Kartopia karting track in Bengaluru for a first ride experience.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki e-Access is the first-ever electric offering by the Japanese bike maker.
  • Comes with three ride modes, regenerative braking and reverse mode.
  • Features a 4.1 kW BLDC motor powered by a 3.07 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

PHOTOGRAPHY: Vaibhav Dhanawade

 

The Suzuki Access 125 has long been a trusted name in the 125 scooter space in India. It is hugely popular for its practicality, performance, agility and reliability. Now, as other two-wheeler giants have steered into the electric future, Suzuki too has now joined the race with the e-Access. Based on the ethos of the Access 125, the e-Access promises to deliver a similar experience but without using a drop of petrol. We got a brief ride experience with the e-Access at MECO Kartopia in Bengaluru, a go-kart track that, while fun, didn’t replicate real-world riding conditions. That said, it did give us a promising idea to understand what the e-Access brings to the table — and it is quite a bit. Read on to find out.

Suzuki E Access Web 23

Suzuki e-Access: Design & Features

At first glance, the Suzuki e-Access doesn't scream “electric." You might even mistake it for a conventional petrol-powered scooter until you spot the bold “e-Access” chrome badging on either side of the side panels. Suzuki has design ques for the latest iteration of the Access 125 and given it a nice futuristic tone while maintain the modern retro vibe. The Access as always been known for its conservative but elegant styling with smooth lines, and it is well followed with the e-Access too. 

Suzuki E Access Web 12

However, Suzuki has put in the effort to make the e-Access distinctive with the lighting, colours, and the features it comes with. Speaking of features, the e-Access come with a 4.2-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that is well-laid-out, consist of lots of information everything for the speed, battery level, range, energy consumption, drive illuminations and ride modes. The unit is equipped also with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing phone alerts on the dash, turn-by-turn navigation, and weather and traffic updates.

Suzuki E Access Web 5

And that’s not all, the scooter comes with a usable front storage for knick-knacks, a USB charging port, two utility hooks, and a decent 17-litre under-seat storage which a locking mechanism for the seat to hold it open. We like.

Suzuki E Access Web 38 1
Suzuki E Access Web 11

Suzuki e-Access: Ergonomics

The seat on the e-Access is long and wide offering lots of space for the rider and pillion. It has been well contoured and cushioned for comfort and for the time we spent riding the scooter, we have no complain so far about it. The riding triangle is comfortable and ergonomic, with a seat height of 765 mm, and a handlebar that is easy to reach. You sit upright, the footboard space is decent, and you also get the extended footrest moulded into the floorboard like the Burgman, for a more comfortable stance. 

Suzuki E Access Web 7

Suzuki e-Access: Powertrain & Performance

The e-Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, paired with a 4.1 kW BLDC motor that produces 15 Nm of torque. Those numbers may not look exciting on paper, but twist the throttle, and this e-scooter responds with peppy enthusiasm. Acceleration is immediate, silent, and linear, which is ideal for city riding. In terms of range, Suzuki claims an IDC range of 95 km which is decent but could have been better.

Suzuki E Access Web 22

Suzuki has taken effort with the configuration of the three riding modes on offer. You get Eco, Mode A and Mode B. The maximum speed available in 55 kmph is Eco mode, while the other two modes are rated to 71 kmph. The e-Access comes with regen braking and its intrusion is set at high for Eco and Mode A, and is set at low for Mode B. While we can’t comment on how the ride mode configuration works out in the real-world, at the track, it sure did feel balanced and well though of. Below is a table of easy reference and understanding.

Eco modeRide Mode ARide Mode B
High RegenHigh RegenLow Regen
55 kmph71 kmph71 kmph
Suzuki E Access Web 2

Suzuki e-Access: Ride & Handling

Let’s begin by getting the testing parameters laid out first. MECO Kartopia, being a go-kart track, is smooth, tight, and technical track that is a lot of fun to ride otherwise, but not representative of our Indian roads. So, while we could test the e-Access’ agility and cornering, the real-world ride quality over potholes and rough patches remains a question mark for now.

Suzuki E Access Web 1

Having said that, the handling of this Suzuki is impressive. The e-Access felt light and confident through corners, aided by its 12-inch wheels that offer a nice balance between stability and agility. The rigid pipe frame with large diameter tubing along with the weight distribution has been well engineered. At no point did we find the e-Access to be tipping more than intended into the corner, or a weight transfer on braking. In fact, we even managed to scrape the centre stand on multiple occasions. 

 

Suzuki E Access Web 6

Braking performance was equally reassuring. The setup includes a disc-drum layout with Combi-Brake System (CBS) as standard, and on the track, it delivered controlled stops without any drama. For daily commutes, this setup should inspire plenty of confidence.

Suzuki e Access image 26

Suzuki e-Access: Charging

The Suzuki e-Access offers two ways to charge, adding to its everyday usability. For regular home use, there's a portable charger that comes with the scooter and can be plugged into any standard 16 Amp wall socket — perfect for overnight top-ups. For quicker recharges, Suzuki will also offer DC fast charging stations across 1,150 (dealership and service centre) outlets within 2025. Below is a table, on the charging time via the two changing options to juice up the e-Access. 

PORTABLE CHARGERSUZUKI DC FAST CHARGER
Charging time 0-80%4 hrs 30 minsCharging time 0-80%1 hr 12 mins
Charging time 0-100%6 hrs 20 minsCharging time 0-100%2 hrs 12 mins
Suzuki E Access Web 16

Suzuki e-Access: Verdict

While Suzuki hasn’t officially announced the prices of the e-Access at the time of the ride, we hope Suzuki considers launching the e-Access in the ballpark of around Rs 1-1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it in direct competition with other EVs like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Honda Activa e:.

 

So, is the Suzuki e-Access a game-changer? It is quick, agile, feature-loaded, built well and looks good. But, most importantly, the battery system is simple and hassle-free giving the user to options to decide what works out best, and the ride modes are well programmed to match different riding scenarios. It is a reliable, no-nonsense electric scooter from a brand known for long-term durability. It doesn’t try too hard to be futuristic, and instead focuses on being familiar, functional, and efficient, with just the right amount of modern tech.

Suzuki E Access Web 29

In conclusion, we surely need to spend more time with it in the real-world to talk about range accuracy, comfort, ride mode usability and charging practicality. But based on this first ride experience, the Suzuki looks like it’s heading in the right direction with the e-Access.

# Suzuki e-Access# Suzuki e-Access EV# Suzuki e-Access images# Suzuki e-Access review# Suzuki e-Access features# Suzuki e-Access performance# Suzuki e-Access colours# Suzuki e-Access pricing# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The e-Access will be available for purchase initially only in cities with the highest electric two-wheeler penetration.
    Suzuki E-Access India Launch Confirmed For June 2025
  • The e-Access will be Suzuki’s first electric two-wheeler for the Indian market; expected to be launched soon.
    Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • All-electric Access will come with a 3.07 kWh battery pack and has a top speed of 71 kmph.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access Debuts As Brand’s First EV For India

Latest News

  • Is the e-Access as good as its petrol-powered sibling? We’ve spent some time with Suzuki’s first-ever electric scooter at MECO Kartopia karting track in Bengaluru for a first ride experience.
    Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E
  • If you haven't caught our detailed review yet, here’s a brief review of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, in pictures.
    2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: In Pictures
  • Almost six years after its inception, the Tata Altroz has received a comprehensive facelift. It makes it modern and more feature-rich while maintaining its attribute of being practical and value-for-money. We drove the diesel as well as CNG to see how it fares with its old nemesis – Baleno and i20.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible
  • I drove the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Skoda Kodiaq back to back and came out quite surprised by just how different these two SUVs, built on the same platform, really are.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
  • The Zemo Emara electric motorcycle promises to offer an electric alternative to 100-150 cc commuter motorcycles. We ride the Zeno Emara to see if it can deliver in the EV commuter space.
    Zeno Emara First Ride Review
  • When it comes to being the best car to be chauffeured in, the Vellfire poses a serious question in the face of the German luxo-barges. Is it a better car to be in if you are the most important person in the company?
    Toyota Vellfire Review: Ultimate Minivan?
  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is now smoother, quicker, and more intelligent than ever. But what went into making this superbike better in every way? We hit the track at Chang International Circuit to find out.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • Along with a new suffix, the Kia Carens Clavis gets a new look, more and better features, and smarter tech.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!
  • Not even a year into its India innings, MG has rolled out a big update for the Windsor – a bigger battery and ADAS safety features. So is this the Windsor to buy?
    MG Windsor EV Pro 52.9 kWh Review: King Of The Range?

Research More on Suzuki E-Access

Suzuki E-Access

Suzuki E-Access

Expected Price : ₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 1, 2025

Popular Suzuki Models