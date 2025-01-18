Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access Debuts As Brand’s First EV For India

Suzuki Motorcycle India made its first inroads towards electric mobility with the debut of the all-new e-Access at the Auto Expo 2025. The e-Access is Suzuki Motorcycle India’s first electric scooter with the scooter offering a range of up to 95 km from a 3.07 kWh battery.

Speaking of the design, the e-Access looks the part of a contemporary commuter scooter. The e-Access gets a slim headlamp up top with the turn indicators positioned along the lower sides of the front apron. Contrasting plastic elements along the headlamp cowl and upper apron accents to the design. The side panels too lack any visual drama as does the design at the rear. Rounding out the looks are smart-looking alloy wheels. The e-Access also features a side stand and a centre stand.

The e-Access will be available in three dual-tone colour options – Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray and Pearl Jade Green/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray.

Moving to the mechanicals, the e-Access features a 3.07 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack paired with an electric motor good for 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque. The battery sits within a secure box integrated into the scooter’s frame and offers a range of 95 km at an energy consumption rate of 39Wh/km as per the company. Coming to the charging Suzuki claimed that the e-Access could charge from 0-100 per cent in 6 hours and 42 minutes using a portable charger and in 2 hours 12 minutes using a fast charger.

Suzuki however iterated the performance numbers were based on internal testing.

Moving to the features, the e-Access comes with three ride modes, a reverse mode, tip over detection, side-stand interlock system, remote locking and unlocking and a TFT colour instrument cluster with smartphone integration. Suzuking says that the digital display does offer navigation and traffic updates via the Suzuki Ride Connect-E App.