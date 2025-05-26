Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For IndiaSuzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 LakhTata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback ShowdownVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 secondsSpecial Feature | Skoda Kylaq | Just Great at Being a CarKia Seltos Variants Explained: Which Trim Should You Buy | 3 New Variants To Choose From
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTITata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply

How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures

The e-Access will be Suzuki’s first electric two-wheeler for the Indian market; expected to be launched soon.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki e-Access made its debut at the Auto Expo 2025
  • Gets a 3.07 kWh battery pack claimed to offer 95 km of range.
  • Gets LED lighting all around; Three colour schemes on offer

Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up to enter the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of the e-Access. First showcased at Auto Expo 2025, the company has begun production of its first electric offering in the Indian market at its Gurgaon manufacturing facility in Haryana. With manufacturing underway, the launch is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Let’s take a closer look at the e-Access through these detailed images. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 1

The e-Access sports a distinct design that sets it apart from other electric scooters in India.  

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 10

It features a sleek LED headlight with turn indicators integrated lower on the sides of the front apron. Design highlights further include contrasting plastic panels around the headlamp cowl and upper apron. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 2

Towards the rear, it adopts a minimalistic look with sleek LED taillamps and indicators positioned one step lower. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 9

Completing the overall look are stylish 12-inch alloy wheels fitted at both the front and rear. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 8

The e-Access has a wheelbase of 1305 mm, a ground clearance of 160 mm, a seat height of 765 mm, and a kerb weight of 122 kg. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 12

Buyers can choose from three dual-tone colour schemes – Metallic Mat Black No.2 / Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White / Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey, and Pearl Jade Green / Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 6

Powering the scooter is a 3.07 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor that produces 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 3

The battery offers a claimed range of 95 km on a full charge. Charging from 0 to 100 per cent takes 6 hours and 42 minutes with a portable charger, and 2 hours and 12 minutes with a fast charger. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 11

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a swingarm-mounted monoshock at the rear. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 5

The e-Access comes equipped with a fully digital TFT screen displaying information such as speed, trip meter, ride modes, clock, and battery level. It also has a USB charging port.

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 4

The digital display supports navigation and live traffic updates via the Suzuki Ride Connect-E app. 

suzuki e access electric scooter in pictures 7

Storage options include a lockable front compartment built into the apron and an underseat storage area. 

# Suzuki Motorcycle India# Suzuki E-Access# Suzuki e-Access# Suzuki e-Access EV# Suzuki e-Access images# Suzuki electric Access images# Suzuki Access Electric# e-Access# Electric Scooters# Suzuki scooters# Suzuki scooters in India# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • In the first phase, the new plant will have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.
    Suzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In Haryana
  • Commanding a premium of roughly Rs 7,000 over the Ride Connect edition launched at the start of the year, the Access Ride Connect TFT also ushers in a new paint option.
    2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 Lakh
  • The latest addition to Hero’s Vida family will be a simpler, more family-focused offering that is likely to be available with single- and dual-battery options.
    Hero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In India
  • While the start-up is yet to reveal the exact positioning of its next model, it has confirmed it will stick to making utility-oriented scooters as it widens its reach across India.
    River To Launch Second Electric Scooter In 2026; Plots Larger Production Facility
  • The two-wheelers can be booked through Flipkart starting April 15.
    Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart

Latest News

  • The initial batch consisted of 150 units of the hot hatch, all of which were reserved before the price was announced.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For India
  • The e-Access will be Suzuki’s first electric two-wheeler for the Indian market; expected to be launched soon.
    Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • Shipped into India as a full import, the price tag makes the Golf GTI one of the most expensive hatchbacks on sale in the market
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 Lakh
  • If you’re in the market for a feature-rich, stylish, and practical hatchback, both the Altroz and Baleno are worth considering. But which one should you pick? Here's a detailed comparison
    Tata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback Showdown
  • All-new plug-in hybrid SUV from Volvo will be offered with two battery sizes and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed
  • Toyota has announced that it has sold 3 lakh Fortuner and Legender SUVs in the Indian market since the launch of the SUV in 2009.
    Toyota Fortuner Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
  • The new policy will be valid for the next five years, from April 1, 2025 till March 31, 2030
    Maharashtra EV Policy 2025 Approved: Check Subsidies For Electric Scooters And Cars
  • Full details on the more performance-focused M2 variant will be revealed in the coming week.
    New BMW M2 CS Unveiled At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025
  • The Concept Speedtop is essentially a hard-top derivative of last year’s Concept Skytop and will see a limited production run of 70 units.
    BMW Speedtop Concept Revealed: 8 Series-Based Shooting Brake To Enter Limited Production
  • There is no official information about what the VX2 is, although, we speculate it could either be a rebadged Vida Z or, an extension of the V2 lineup
    Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter India Launch On July 1

Research More on Suzuki E-Access

Suzuki E-Access

Suzuki E-Access

Expected Price : ₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 1, 2025

Popular Suzuki Models