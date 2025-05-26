Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures

Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up to enter the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of the e-Access. First showcased at Auto Expo 2025, the company has begun production of its first electric offering in the Indian market at its Gurgaon manufacturing facility in Haryana. With manufacturing underway, the launch is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Let’s take a closer look at the e-Access through these detailed images.

The e-Access sports a distinct design that sets it apart from other electric scooters in India.

It features a sleek LED headlight with turn indicators integrated lower on the sides of the front apron. Design highlights further include contrasting plastic panels around the headlamp cowl and upper apron.

Towards the rear, it adopts a minimalistic look with sleek LED taillamps and indicators positioned one step lower.

Completing the overall look are stylish 12-inch alloy wheels fitted at both the front and rear.

The e-Access has a wheelbase of 1305 mm, a ground clearance of 160 mm, a seat height of 765 mm, and a kerb weight of 122 kg.

Buyers can choose from three dual-tone colour schemes – Metallic Mat Black No.2 / Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White / Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey, and Pearl Jade Green / Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey.

Powering the scooter is a 3.07 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor that produces 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque.

The battery offers a claimed range of 95 km on a full charge. Charging from 0 to 100 per cent takes 6 hours and 42 minutes with a portable charger, and 2 hours and 12 minutes with a fast charger.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a swingarm-mounted monoshock at the rear.

The e-Access comes equipped with a fully digital TFT screen displaying information such as speed, trip meter, ride modes, clock, and battery level. It also has a USB charging port.

The digital display supports navigation and live traffic updates via the Suzuki Ride Connect-E app.

Storage options include a lockable front compartment built into the apron and an underseat storage area.