Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its EV charging network to promote EV adoption in the country. The company has a charging network in the luxury car sector with 140 chargers and now opens these facilities to all EV users, both luxury and mass market.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India has developed a mobile app, created in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, which grants access to an additional 150 fast chargers across the country for EV owners, regardless of the car brand, as reported by TOI. The app allows passengers to enjoy news flash, Dolby atmos system, in-cabin sound and the option of decorative wallpaper for the screen to front passengers.

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz India's unique Customer Experience Centre in Chakan, Pune, will offer various services, including private consultations, personalised car deliveries, and hosting corporate events for top-end customers.

Alongside this, Mercedes Benz has also introduced the EQE 500 4MATIC electric SUV with an initial price of Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). It comes with a 10-year battery warranty and a two-year service interval.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal