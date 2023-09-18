Login

Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles

They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Sep-23 02:07 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 140 chargers of Mercedes Benz are now open to all EV users, both luxury and mass market.
  • Developed a mobile app that provides access to an additional 150 superchargers across India.
  • The newly inaugurated Customer Experience Centre is in Chakan, Pune

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its EV charging network to promote EV adoption in the country. The company has a charging network in the luxury car sector with 140 chargers and now opens these facilities to all EV users, both luxury and mass market.

 

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
 

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India has developed a mobile app, created in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, which grants access to an additional 150  fast chargers across the country for EV owners, regardless of the car brand, as reported by TOI. The app allows passengers to enjoy news flash, Dolby atmos system, in-cabin sound and the option of decorative wallpaper for the screen to front passengers. 

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz India's unique Customer Experience Centre in Chakan, Pune, will offer various services, including private consultations, personalised car deliveries, and hosting corporate events for top-end customers.

 

Alongside this, Mercedes Benz has also introduced the EQE 500 4MATIC electric SUV with an initial price of Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). It comes with a 10-year battery warranty and a two-year service interval.

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

# Mercedes-Benz India# mercedes-benz electric cars# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes EQS# Mercedes EQB# Mercedes EQ# Electric Cars# Cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
8.8
0
10
2021 Mahindra XUV700
15,999 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
₹ 50,765/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar
9.1
0
10
2023 Mahindra Thar
1,843 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
40,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.25 L
₹ 31,915/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
8.4
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
44,316 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Amaze
2014 Honda Amaze
30,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.75 L
₹ 8,399/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 75 - 88 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

₹ 88 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 60 - 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 - 1.21 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

₹ 44.9 - 48.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.6 - 1.69 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

₹ 1.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB

₹ 63.8 - 69.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1.39 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-14614 second ago

The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022

BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13291 second ago

Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-3332 second ago

The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store

Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1651 second ago

These images provide an initial glimpse of what we can expect to see from the next generation of the Q3.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1259 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India has begun deliveries of the 2023 Street Triple 765 in India. It was launched a few months ago in June 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-854 second ago

They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.

Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

45 minutes ago

We see how the new Tata Nexon stacks up against other subcompact SUVs in terms of pricing.

Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The limited-run Q5 sports the Mythos Black shade and gets blacked-out styling cues.

F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

RedBull and Verstappen’s respective 15 and 10 win streaks came to end courtesy of the super Spaniard on the winding streets of Singapore.

Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 25 Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 25 Lakh Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Since it was first launched in India 15 years ago, the Dzire has grown to be quite popular in the sub-compact sedan segment in India.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 days ago

For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Launching Today: Here’s What To Expect
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Launching Today: Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 days ago

With an expected price tag of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the EQE SUV will join the EQS and EQB in the brand’s all-electric India portfolio.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn