Login

Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Sep-23 01:23 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Taapsee opted for the Mojave Silver shade
  • The Maybach GLS 600 boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine
  • It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently took delivery of a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom). This luxurious SUV has gained popularity among celebrities, finding its way into many high-profile homes, with Rakul Preet Singh being one of the recent owners. Taapsee opted to have the SUV in a Mojave Silver shade.

 

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom)

 

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine that generates 549 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. This allows the Maybach to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.

 

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Adds The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage

 

Taapsee opted for the Mojave Silver shade

 

One distinguishing feature of this SUV is the choice between a four-seater and a five-seater configuration. The four-seater version offers a fixed centre console with extending folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator for drinks. As a CBU import, the Maybach GLS 600 is available in a single variant only. Other standard features include Nappa leather upholstery, an electronic panoramic sliding sunroof, ventilated massaging seats, and more.

 

Also Read: Actor Arjun Bijlani Takes Delivery Of His Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLS

 

Moreover, Taapsee Pannu joins a select group of actors who own this luxurious SUV, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ram Charan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

 

Her upcoming project, Dunki, is set to release on December 22, 2023

 

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu's most recent film appearance was in Mishan Impossible. Her upcoming project, Dunki, is set to release on December 22, 2023, where she will share the screen with renowned actors such as Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

 

Source 

# Actor Taapsee Pannu# Taapsee Pannu# Actor Taapsee Pannu Mercedes Maybach GLS 600# Mercedes Maybach GLS 600# Taapsee Pannu Mercedes Maybach GLS 600# Celebrity Cars# Mercedes-Benz India# Luxury SUVs

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
8.8
0
10
2021 Mahindra XUV700
15,999 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
₹ 50,765/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar
9.1
0
10
2023 Mahindra Thar
1,843 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
40,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.25 L
₹ 31,915/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
8.4
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
44,316 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Amaze
2014 Honda Amaze
30,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.75 L
₹ 8,399/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-14316 second ago

The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022

BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-12993 second ago

Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-3034 second ago

The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store

Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1353 second ago

These images provide an initial glimpse of what we can expect to see from the next generation of the Q3.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-961 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India has begun deliveries of the 2023 Street Triple 765 in India. It was launched a few months ago in June 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-556 second ago

They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.

Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

We see how the new Tata Nexon stacks up against other subcompact SUVs in terms of pricing.

Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The limited-run Q5 sports the Mythos Black shade and gets blacked-out styling cues.

F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

RedBull and Verstappen’s respective 15 and 10 win streaks came to end courtesy of the super Spaniard on the winding streets of Singapore.

Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-556 second ago

They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 days ago

For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.

Toyota Century Luxury SUV Debuts: Gets Rear Seats That Recline Fully Flat And A Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Toyota Century Luxury SUV Debuts: Gets Rear Seats That Recline Fully Flat And A Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Based on the Japanese carmaker’s TNGA platform, the Century SUV will have a pure-electric range of up to 69 kilometres.

Actor Rajnikanth Gifted A Swanky BMW X7 By Jailer Movie Producers
Actor Rajnikanth Gifted A Swanky BMW X7 By Jailer Movie Producers
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Kalanthi Maran, the movie’s producer, was seen gifting the BMW X7 to Rajnikanth

Toyota Century Luxury SUV Teased Ahead Of September 6 Global Debut
Toyota Century Luxury SUV Teased Ahead Of September 6 Global Debut
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 days ago

In June 2023, Toyota provided a sneak peek of the Century SUV on stilts while unveiling the new Alphard and Vellfire

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn