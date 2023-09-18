Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently took delivery of a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom). This luxurious SUV has gained popularity among celebrities, finding its way into many high-profile homes, with Rakul Preet Singh being one of the recent owners. Taapsee opted to have the SUV in a Mojave Silver shade.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom)

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine that generates 549 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. This allows the Maybach to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Adds The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage

Taapsee opted for the Mojave Silver shade

One distinguishing feature of this SUV is the choice between a four-seater and a five-seater configuration. The four-seater version offers a fixed centre console with extending folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator for drinks. As a CBU import, the Maybach GLS 600 is available in a single variant only. Other standard features include Nappa leather upholstery, an electronic panoramic sliding sunroof, ventilated massaging seats, and more.

Also Read: Actor Arjun Bijlani Takes Delivery Of His Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLS

Moreover, Taapsee Pannu joins a select group of actors who own this luxurious SUV, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ram Charan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Her upcoming project, Dunki, is set to release on December 22, 2023

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu's most recent film appearance was in Mishan Impossible. Her upcoming project, Dunki, is set to release on December 22, 2023, where she will share the screen with renowned actors such as Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

Source