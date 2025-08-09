 VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25

Motohaus has just confirmed the launch of a new scooter from VLF in the Indian market. The scooter, named the Mobster, will go on sale in India on September 25. The Mobster, which is already on sale in foreign markets, will be the first ICE scooter from the company to go on sale in India. The scooter is expected to be locally assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur, much like the VLF Tennis.

Also Read: VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh



On the cosmetic front, the Mobster is a sporty-looking scooter with a range of pronounced body panels and plenty of exposed bolts all around. The front end gets two separate units for the headlamps in addition to a tall visor near the handlebars. Towards the sides, the scooter comes with edgy panels, while the rear gets a sleek taillamp setup. In foreign markets, the scooter is offered in four colour options- grey, red, white and yellow. The scooter is offered with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display that supports mobile screen mirroring and a USB charging port.

Also Read: Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures



There is no clarification yet on the powertrain details of the scooter. The scooter is offered with two engine options in the foreign market- a 125 cc unit and a 180 cc mill. The 125 cc engine churns out 11.9 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque, while the larger mill produces 17.7 bhp and 15.7 Nm of torque. According to the company's overseas website, the 125 cc version will have a top speed of 100 kmph while the 180 cc version will have a top speed of 110 kmph.



