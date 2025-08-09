 VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’ VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In IndiaTriumph Thruxton 400: In PicturesHonda Amaze, City, Elevate Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh In August 2025
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
KTM 390 ADVENTURE X Vs TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X COMPARISON REVIEWKTM 390 ADVENTURE X Vs TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X COMPARISON REVIEWTriumph Thruxton 400 | First Look | Walkaround
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05VinFast VF7Mercedes-AMG CLE 53Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25

The Mobster will be the first ICE scooter from the company to go on sale in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To feature a 5-inch full-colour TFT display.
  • To be offered with either a 125 cc or 180 cc engine.
  • Will be VLF's first ICE scooter to be sold in India.

Motohaus has just confirmed the launch of a new scooter from VLF in the Indian market. The scooter, named the Mobster, will go on sale in India on September 25. The Mobster, which is already on sale in foreign markets, will be the first ICE scooter from the company to go on sale in India. The scooter is expected to be locally assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur, much like the VLF Tennis. 

 

Also Read: VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh
 VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25

On the cosmetic front, the Mobster is a sporty-looking scooter with a range of pronounced body panels and plenty of exposed bolts all around. The front end gets two separate units for the headlamps in addition to a tall visor near the handlebars. Towards the sides, the scooter comes with edgy panels, while the rear gets a sleek taillamp setup. In foreign markets, the scooter is offered in four colour options- grey, red, white and yellow.  The scooter is offered with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display that supports mobile screen mirroring and a USB charging port.

 

Also Read: Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures
 VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25 1

There is no clarification yet on the powertrain details of the scooter. The scooter is offered with two engine options in the foreign market- a 125 cc unit and a 180 cc mill. The 125 cc engine churns out 11.9 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque, while the larger mill produces 17.7 bhp and 15.7 Nm of torque. According to the company's overseas website, the 125 cc version will have a top speed of 100 kmph while the 180 cc version will have a top speed of 110 kmph.


 

# VLF Scooter# VLF Mobster# VLF Tennis# VLF Mobster launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Equipped with a 2.5 kWh removable battery, the Tennis weighs in at under 100 kg, and its hub motor propels it to a top speed of 65 kmph.
    VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh

Latest News

  • The Mobster will be the first ICE scooter from the company to go on sale in India
    VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25
  • Citroen has rolled out a new 2.0 phase which entails product upgrades, network expansion and more.
    Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’
  • Vietnamese carmaker is kicking off its India innings with two electric SUVs, and has just registered the design of a larger, three-row model.
    VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In India
  • The Thruxton 400 shares its platform with the Speed 400 but draws significant design inspiration from its larger Thruxton siblings. Here's a closer look at the motorcycle in detail.
    Triumph Thruxton 400: In Pictures
  • The highest benefits of up to Rs 1.22 lakh are being offered on the Elevate SUV
    Honda Amaze, City, Elevate Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh In August 2025
  • Bugatti has launched a ‘Programme Solitaire’ coachbuilding service with a bespoke ‘Brouillard’ that’s a 1,600hp tribute to Ettore’s horse
    One-Off Bugatti Brouillard Unveiled As A Tribute To Ettore’s Horse Under New Solitaire Program
  • The images reveal that the new T-Roc’s design will be similar to the current generation of the Tiguan SUV
    New Volkswagen T-Roc Caught Fully Undisguised Ahead Of Debut
  • The Wagon R was first launched in Japan in 1993, and the automaker took close to 32 years to achieve this milestone.
    Suzuki Wagon R Hits 1 Crore Cumulative Global Sales Mark
  • The C-segment SUV, which is expected to go on sale in India in 2026, will be locally produced by the company.
    Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First Time
  • Overall auto sales declined by 4.31 per cent, with only the tractor and three-wheeler segments witnessing year-on-year growth
    Auto Retails Declined By 4.31% In July 2025: FADA