VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh

There’s a new electric scooter in town – it is named the Velocifero Tennis, or VLF Tennis, and it is priced from Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Velocifero is an Italian two-wheeler marque that has set foot in India via KAW Veloce Motors, which will retail VLF and Brixton two-wheelers through its MotoHaus outlets across India. The Tennis will be assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur, which has an annual capacity of 20,000 units. Deliveries of the Tennis will begin on November 25, and the company has announced it intends to open outlets in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, Chennai, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. By mid-2025, KAW Veloce Motors says it intends to have 20 dealerships up and running.

The diminutive Tennis is claimed to weigh just 88 kg, and rides on 12-inch wheels. It also incorporates an aluminium swing arm, Seat height is rated at 780 mm, while ground clearance is rated at 140 mm. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and a cantilevered monoshock, and the Tennis employs disc brakes at both ends. However, its compact size means its underseat storage can only accommodate a half-face helmet.

Central to the Tennis is its removable 2.5 kWh battery pack, which KAW Veloce Motors claims will give the scooter a range of up to 130 kilometres (IDC). The Tennis is equipped with a hub motor with a continuous power output of 1.5 kW, which can propel it to a top speed of 65 kmph. Gradeability is rated at 18 degrees, and the operating temperature range for the scooter is -5 deg C to 45 deg C.

KAW Veloce Motors will bundle a 720-watt charger with the Tennis, which will take about three hours to charge the scooter fully. The scooter is also equipped with LED lights, and a 5-inch colour TFT dashboard.

At this price, the Tennis is more expensive than the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Vida V1 and Ather Rizta, all of which have a larger battery.