Petronas SRT Teases Electric Kick Scooter

Petronas Sepang Racing Team has announced a new prtnership with urban kick scooter manufacturer Velocifero with a concept limited edition Mad Air electric kick scooter showcased at the 2021 DutchGP. The announcement is the latest from the team as it develops an expansion of its off-track activities into electric two wheel vehicles. Prototype scooters will be used and showcased by the team across the remaining races in 2021.

The concept PSRT Velocifero Mad Air electric kick scooter boasts of a practical folding handlebar design for easy storage and transport, a punchy 350W electric motor and removable 36V 10.4Ah battery pack, digital display panel, as well as front motor and electric brakes and rear disk brakes.

The Mad Air gets a digital display

The Mad Air's light 16kg weight makes it a perfect e-mobility solution for anyone to zip around and conquer the urban terrain. This limited edition special fashioned in the signature colours of the Petronas SRT racing livery.

Through the roll-out of the prototype scooters at races, the team will be evaluating a limited-edition production run for the future.

It gets a punchy 350W electric motor and removable 36V 10.4Ah battery pack

Razlan Razali, Team Principal, Petronas Sepang Racing Team said, It's exciting for PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team to announce a new partnership looking at exciting products for the team which potentially could be seen in the marketplace in the near future. We've been working on this project for some time now, so it's great to be able to see the PSRT Velocifero Mad Air in the flesh here in the Netherlands."

Velocifero will produce approximately 150,000 Kick Scooters in its factory in 2021.