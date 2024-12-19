Login
New Bajaj Chetak Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Bajaj is all set to launch a new iteration of its Chetak electric scooter tomorrow; here is what to expect from its launch.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Bajaj Chetak to launch in India tomorrow
  • To feature subtle cosmetic changes
  • New colour options and a revised battery tech are likely on the cards

Bajaj Auto is all set to unveil an updated version of its popular electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak, on December 20, 2024. Launched in India in 2020, the Chetak has been one of the leading electric scooters in India and has been performing quite well for the brand. Moreover, we expect the updates to primarily focus on subtle cosmetic changes, a few additions and modifications in functionality, and tech.

 

The new Bajaj Chetak is expected to retain its signature minimalist styling, including its iconic round LED headlight and clean, timeless design. However, minor cosmetic tweaks, such as fresh colour options, could be introduced to give it a rejuvenated look. Additionally, Bajaj may offer multiple versions of the Chetak, including a more affordable variant aimed at a broader audience.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Says 'No Fire Or Thermal Runaway' in Viral Chetak E-Scooter Video

 

Bajaj Chetak Special edition 1 1

One highly anticipated change is the repositioning of the battery underneath the floorboard, which could address one of the scooter’s primary limitations – limited under-seat storage. This redesign would provide more practical storage space, improving its everyday usability.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak To Receive A New Battery Pack With More Range

 

The updated Chetak is likely to feature improved battery technology, using cells from a new supplier. For instance, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition launched in August 2024 showcased a 3.2 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 136 km, compared to the 126 km range of the Premium variant. This indicates that the new cells will likely be more efficient and energy-dense, pushing the scooter’s overall range.

 

Bajaj Auto might also simplify the variant lineup to make the range easier to navigate for customers. Despite potential upgrades, the pricing of the new Chetak is expected to remain competitive, with any increase likely falling between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 compared to the current mode, which ranges between Rs 95,998 and Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Images used in this article are for representation purposes. 

# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Chetak# 2025 Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# New Bajaj Chetak# New Chetak# Electric Scooter# Electric Scooters# Electric two wheelers# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
