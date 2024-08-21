Login
Bajaj Chetak To Receive A New Battery Pack With More Range

The new battery cells will be more energy-dense and efficient, according to the report
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Chetak to receive a new battery pack
  • Will offer a better range and will be more energy-efficient
  • Expected to be launched before the upcoming festive season

Only two weeks back, Bajaj had launched the limited production run Chetak 3201 Special Edition, featuring a higher range, a new TFT console and an exclusive livery. Now, according to a media report, Bajaj is likely to update the Chetak electric scooter with a new battery pack that will offer more range and be more energy-dense. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh

2024 bajaj chetak premium review carandbike 11

As per the report, Bajaj was previously sourcing battery cells from a different supplier, which has now been replaced with a different supplier. The construction of the newly procured battery cells is said to be more energy-dense, resulting in a higher range, a bump from 126 km to 136 km. It seems that the brand had used the new battery pack for the special edition Chetak 3201 model, equipped with a larger 3.2 kWh battery.

While there is no information regarding the timeline for the official launch of the higher-range Chetak, we do expect it to be soon before the onset of the upcoming festive season. In the current two-wheeler EV scooter market, the Bajaj Chetak competes against the likes of the Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta and the Ampere Nexus.

