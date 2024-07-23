Login
Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?

Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW will launch the 5-Series LWB today.
  • The Mini Cooper S and Mini Countryman will be launched today.
  • The BMW CE 04 will be launched today.

It is an important day for the BMW Group today as it is all set to launch four new offerings in the Indian market. The list of launches include the all-new BMW 5 Series sedan which will arguably be the star attraction today, two new models under its Mini marque along with the very unconventional CE 04 electric scooter. Here’s everything you can expect from each model that will be launched tomorrow.

 

Also Read: BMW India Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In First 6 Months Of 2024
 

BMW 5 Series: What to Expect?

01 The all new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase

BMW is all set to launch the new-gen 5-Series today

 

BMW India is all set to launch the new-gen 5 Series in India today. Arguably its most important launch at today's event, BMW had previously showcased the model in India, where we had a glimpse of the luxury sedan. The 5-Series will, for the first time, be offered in long-wheelbase guise in India, and BMW will not offer the standard-wheelbase model here for now. India will be the first market to get the long-wheelbase version of the sedan in right-hand-drive configuration. 

 

Also Read: New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Ahead Of July 24 Launch

bmw 5 series long wheelbase confirmed india launch on july 24 carandbike 2

The new 5-Series is 212 mm longer than its predecessor

 

The design of the new 5 Series is largely different from its predecessor, sporting all-new headlamps that have a swooped-up design, giving the new sedan an angry appearance. The front end also sports a larger grille and air intakes with black accents. The silhouette of the vehicle has also changed, and now looks more curvy than the older model. while the rear gets a new tail lamp setup. In terms of dimensions, the long-wheelbase version, the 5 Series measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, making it 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher than the outgoing model.

 BMW 5 Series PHEV 2 d53cb07596

The new car's interior is in line with newer models from the brand

 

On the inside, the new-gen 5-Series gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The system also gets the latest iDrive 8.5, offering an improved interface with a new “Quick Select” function with one-touch access to selected functions.


While BMW hasn’t clarified what powertrain options the sedan will be available with, we expect it to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (530Li), a 2.0-litre diesel engine (520Ld), with both engines likely to feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.


 

Mini Cooper S: What To Expect?

2025 Mini Cooper 1

Mini will launch the new Cooper S hatchback today


Another important launch from the BMW Group today is the all-new Mini Cooper S hatchback. The fourth generation of the hatchback was unveiled in the global market in September 2023. Offered as both an EV and an ICE in the global market, India will solely get the three-door ICE model for now. 

 

Also Read: Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

2025 Mini Cooper 2

Gets an evolutionary design over its predecessor


On the cosmetic front, the new car features an evolutionary design, retaining the same iconic profile as its predecessor, while featuring revised round headlamps, octagonal grille, and new tail lights. The interior too has been significantly updated, and now looks more minimalistic than the older version with a large round central display that manages most in-car controls, serving as both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster.

2025 Mini Cooper 5

The new Mini Cooper S gets a minimalistic interior with a round central display


 The new Mini Cooper S is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as its predecessor, now delivering 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque – an increase of 26 bhp and 20 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, allowing the Cooper S to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.


 

Mini Countryman Electric: What To Expect?

 

MINI Countryman E 2
 Mini will launch the new-gen Countryman today

 

Alongside the Cooper S, Mini will also launch the all-new Countryman in India, although it will solely be sold here as an EV for now. This is unlike its predecessor, which was sold here in ICE guise. 

2024 Mini Countryman 1

The new Mini Countryman will solely be offered in EV guise only


The new Countryman’s design is radically different from its predecessor, featuring new headlamps, outlined by DRLs. The new Countryman gets an octagonal grille finished in black. The vehicle also gets new C-shaped LED tail lamps towards the rear. The interior of the vehicle also gets some notable changes and is more in line with the new Mini Cooper S, featuring a minimalistic layout, with a 9.5-inch round OLED infotainment display. A head-up display replaces the traditional instrument console.

2024 Mini Countryman 3

The Countryman gets the same round display from the Cooper S

 

Globally, the Countryman is offered in two variants- the single-motor Countryman E (201 bhp and 250 Nm) and the dual-motor Countryman ALL4 (309 bhp and 494 Nm). Both versions are powered by a 66.45 kWh battery pack. Only the Countryman E with a range of up to 462 km is expected to be offered for sale in India.


 

BMW CE 04: What To Expect?


 q8kjj4qk bmw ce 04 electric scooter 625x300 08 July 21 877de54853

BMW's electric scooter, the CE 04 will also be offered on sale today

 

Aside from its car launches, BMW will also launch the CE 04 electric scooter in the Indian market. The CE 04 will be the first electric scooter from BMW to be offered on sale in the Indian market. Upon launch, it is expected to become the most expensive e-scooter offered for sale in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24

g8s691ps bmw ce 04 electric scooter 625x300 08 July 21 2ad39aa538

The CE 04 gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen

 

The features on the two-wheeler include full LED lighting, and a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that provides built-in navigation and connectivity. Additional features include three riding modes, traction control, ABS, a Type-C charging port, and an electronic reverse function.


Powered by an 8.9 kWh battery, the CE 04 delivers a maximum power output of 41 bhp and a peak torque of 62 Nm. BMW claims the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph. According to the brand, the e-scooter is expected to offer a range of 130 km on a single charge.




 

