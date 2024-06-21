Login
New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Tomorrow

The eight-gen BMW 5 Series will be launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 BMW 5 Series will be a long-wheelbase model
  • India will be the first market to get the RHD long-wheelbase 5 Series
  • The BMW 5 Series will be launched in July 24, 2024

BMW India will officially begin accepting bookings for the eight-generation 5 Series sedan tomorrow, June 22, at 12 Noon. Slated to be launched on July 24, 2024, the new-gen BMW 5 Series will be the first long-wheel version of the car to go on sale in India. In fact, India will also be the first market to get the right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the new long-wheelbase 5 Series. With this BMW India is taking the competition directly to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, which is currently the segment leader. It also competes with the Audi A6. 

 

 

In terms of dimensions, the long-wheelbase version, the 5 Series measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, making it 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher than the outgoing model. 

 

bmw 5 series long wheelbase confirmed india launch on july 24 carandbike 2

 

Visually, the new-gen BMW 5 Series gets an all-new design that’s much sharper, taking inspiration from the all-electric BMW i5 sedan which was showcased last year. The car will get all-new adaptive LED headlights, a bolder kidney grille, a sharper-looking front bumper with large intakes, and slim wraparound LED taillights. The sedan also features a set of new 18-inch alloys, which although a tad smaller in size for the car, comes with fatter tyres to make up for it. 

 

BMW 5 Series PHEV 2 d53cb07596

 

The cabin is in-line with the current BMW cars, featuring a wide floating dual-screen display with a 14.9-inch touchscreen display at the centre and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The system also gets the latest iDrive 8.5, offering an improved interface with a new “Quick Select” function with one-touch access to selected functions. Tech from the larger 7 Series such as the optional Interaction Bar has also been included. 

 

While BMW hasn’t clarified what powertrain options the sedan will be available with, we expect it to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (530Li), a 2.0-litre diesel engine (520Ld), with both engines likely to feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

