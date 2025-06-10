Force Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Engine For BMW India
Highlights
- BMW X5 gets the 1,00,000th engine
- The Chennai facility powers all BMW cars produced in India
- Manufacturing facility is located in Chengalpattu
Force Motors and BMW India have announced the roll-out of the 1,00,000th engine from the former's assembly facility in Chennai. The landmark engine was installed in a BMW X5. The milestone unit was rolled out in the presence of representatives from both Force Motors Ltd. and BMW. Established in 2015, the Chennai facility manufactures engines for the entire range of BMW cars produced in India.
Marcus Wollens, Vice President, BMW Production Network 2, BMW AG, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate roll-out of the 1,00,000th BMW engine at Force Motors Chennai Plant, which is the result of a decade of outstanding partnership and dedication. Our engines stand for excellent engineering, innovative technology and high performance. This partnership reinforces BMW Group’s commitment to delivering world-class products in India. The 100,000th engine milestone stands as a testament to our shared vision and exemplifies the robust Indo-German synergy that continues to thrive.”
The facility in Chennai meets BMW Group’s global manufacturing standards, with Force Motors mentioning that stringent quality controls have been maintained in the plant. It also contributes significantly to BMW’s India operations, and over the years, it has become a vital part of BMW Group’s localisation strategy.
Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, said, "BMW Group Plant Chennai takes pride in producing cars that have the same international quality standards as any of the BMW Group production and assembly facilities worldwide. Our valuable partnership with Force Motors sets higher benchmarks not only in quality standards but also in our steadfast commitment to ‘Make in India’ and localisation. The roll-out of the 100,000th engine is a proud moment that reflects the strength of our robust cooperation with Force Motors.”
