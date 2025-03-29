Login
Force Motors To Provide Over 2,900 Gurkha SUVs To Indian Defence Forces

The Indian Army and Air Force sectors will use the Force Gurkha.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Force Motors will supply 2,978 Gurkha SUVs to the Indian Defence Forces 
  • Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine
  • The Force Gurkha LSV has been serving in the defence sector since 2018

Force Motors has secured an order for 2,978 Gurkha SUVs from the Indian Defence Forces. These vehicles are specifically designed to meet the operational demands of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. Force Motors has been supplying vehicles to the defence sector, particularly the Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle), since 2018. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?

   

Force Gurkha 41

The Force Gurkha is recognised as a capable 4x4 off-roading vehicle in India. Its boxy and tall design, high ground clearance, and a snorkel that enables a water-wading depth of 700mm contribute to its rugged look. The SUV takes design inspiration from the G-Wagen, featuring round LED headlights, fender-mounted indicators, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. 

   

Force Gurkha 15

The Gurkha is available for customers in both 3-door and 5-door configurations. Inside, the Gurkha is equipped with dual-tone upholstery and a dashboard that houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include multiple USB ports, individual armrests, and cupholders. It is possible that modifications will be made to the interior to better align with the requirements of the Indian Defence Forces.  

 

Also Read: Force Gurkha 3-Door: Old vs New – What’s Different?

   Force Gurkha 27

Powering the Force Gurkha is a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4x4 drivetrain, featuring front and rear locking differentials. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with an electronic dial for the 4x4 system and a shift-on-the-fly function. 

 

