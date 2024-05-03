Login
Force Gurkha 3-Door: Old vs New – What’s Different?

With the 2024 model year, the Force Gurkha has again received a bunch of updates. So, let’s take a look at how the 2024 Gurkha is different from the old Gurkha.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Force Gurkha is more feature packed compared to the older model
  • The SUV gets 18-inch alloys, electronically adjustable ORVMs and bigger displays
  • The new Gurkha 3-door is Rs. 1.56 lakh more expensive than the older version

The updated 2024 Force Gurkha has officially gone on sale in India, this time around, the company has launched both the 3-door and 5-door versions. Now, when Force first launched the BS6 version of the Gurkha, it received a big makeover, however, it was only offered in the 3-door version. Now, the 4x4 SUV has again received some upgrades with the 2024 models, which the company claims bring the Gurkha closer to a lifestyle vehicle. So, let’s take a look at how the 2024 Gurkha is different from the old Gurkha.

 

Also Read: 2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India

 

Desing & Dimensions

 

From the outside, the 3-door version of the 2024 Gurkha largely remains identical to the 2021 model. However, now you do get a set of bigger, more premium 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which replace the older wheels which look very basic. The rest of the visual bits, like the overall G-Wagen-inspired design, LED headlamps, LED DRL ring, the snorkel, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel all remain unchanged. 

 

Gurkha old vs New 2

The new Gurkha is shorter in length, but it's wider, taller and offer more height and ground clearance

 

In terms of dimensions, compared to the 2021 model the 2024 Gurkha is about 151 mm shorter in length at 3965 mm, but offers the same wheelbase of 2400 mm. It’s about 53 mm wider, and about 5 mm taller (without roof rack). The ground clearance has also gone up by 28 mm. 

 

Force Gurkha 8

Windshield brace, roof rack and the tailgate-mounted ladder continue to be offered as accessories

 

Like before, the accessories list still includes the heavy-duty windshield brace, roof rack and the tailgate-mounted ladder. Along with that you now also have a new Green exterior colour option. 

 

Also Read: Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000

 

Cabin & Features

 

Gurkha 4 Door

The layout of the 4-seater cabin remains unchanged

 

The cabin layout of the 3-door Gurkha remains unchanged offering a 4-seater option with captain seats. Compared to the all-fabric upholstery of the older Gurkha, now Force uses a fabric + vinyl material with a black and red treatment. 

 

Gurkha old vs New 3

The cabin too has been updated with bigger displays, and more convenience features

 

The dashboard design also looks similar but there are some big additions. You now get a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system in place of a 7-inch unit. The analogue driver instrument cluster has been replaced with a 7-inch digital full-colour instrument cluster. The unit also shows the tyre pressure monitor, which earlier was a separate unit on top of the dashboard. The steering too now can be adjusted for both reach and height.

 

Gurkha old vs New 4

You now also get more storage options inside the cabin

 

Additionally, you now also get electronically adjustable ORVMs, which is certainly a good addition. The centre console has also been slightly redesigned and now offers some extra storage spaces and cup holders as the 4x4 shifter lever has also been replaced by an electronic dial. You also get extra USB ports, however, you still have to use the tailgate to access the rear seats, which is a bit of a climb. 

 

Engine & Drivetrain 

 

Gurkha old vs New 5

The 2.6-litre diesel engine has been up-tuned to make more power and torque

 

The 2024 Force Gurkha continues to come with the 2.6-litre diesel engine, however, the motor has been up-tuned now to make more power and torque. Compared to the 2021 mode, which used to offer 90 bhp and 250 Nm torque, the 2024 model makes 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, now you also get a new 5-speed manual gearbox, however, as before there is no option for an automatic or a rear-wheel-drive version. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?

 

 

The all-wheel-drive system also largely remains unchanged, except for the addition of an electronic 4x4 shifter with shift-on-fly function. Earlier you used to get a manual shifter lever. 

 

Price

 

The 2024 Force Gurkha 3-door is priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh. In comparison, the older pre-facelift Gurkha was a good Rs. 1.65 lakh cheaper at Rs. 15.10 lakh. The current 5-door version of the Gurkha is priced at Rs. 18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

