2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.75 Lakh

The 2024 Force Gurkha has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 model comes with some minor exterior updates, a refreshed cabin with more creature comforts, and a more powerful engine. With this update, Force India has also brought back the 5-door version of the 4x4 SUV, which is priced at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Force opened bookings for the new Gurkha on April 29, and deliveries will begin from mid-May onwards.

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, "The Force Gurkha is a testament to our commitment towards providing an unparalleled driving experience by combining our legacy of robust engineering and manufacturing excellence.” He further added, “The Force Gurkha is a unique vehicle that is equally comfortable doing daily commutes, highway drives, and overlanding across the country.”

The 2024 Gurkha retains its G-Wagen-inspired boxy design with signature round LED lights, fender lights, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The new addition to the exterior is a set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a pair of new electronically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors. Force also offers a heavy-duty roof rack, windshield brace, and tailgate ladder.

Inside, the SUV now comes in both 4-seater (3-door) and 7-seater (5-door) options, with new seats wrapped in dual-tone upholstery. The updated dashboard features the new 9-inch touchscreen display along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include – multiple USB ports, individual armrests, and new cupholders. The 7-seater model gets a bench seat with a foldable central armrest and roof-mounted AC vents, while the third row features two captain seats. The 4-seater model only gets 4 captain seats.

Under the hood, the 2024 Force Gurkha packs the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, however, now the oil burner makes 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Up from 90 bhp and 250 Nm. The oil burner is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a proper 4x4 system with front and rear locking differential. Instead of a manual shifter for the 4x4 system now you also get an electronic dial, with a shift-on-fly function.