2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.75 Lakh

With the 3-door version, Force India has also brought back the 5-door Gurkha. The models are priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Force Gurkha is now available in both 3-door and 5-door
  • The Gurkha gets new features and a more powerful engine
  • The 3-door Gurkha is priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh & Rs. 18 lakh

The 2024 Force Gurkha has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 model comes with some minor exterior updates, a refreshed cabin with more creature comforts, and a more powerful engine. With this update, Force India has also brought back the 5-door version of the 4x4 SUV, which is priced at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Force opened bookings for the new Gurkha on April 29, and deliveries will begin from mid-May onwards.

 

Also Read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?

 

 

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, "The Force Gurkha is a testament to our commitment towards providing an unparalleled driving experience by combining our legacy of robust engineering and manufacturing excellence.” He further added, “The Force Gurkha is a unique vehicle that is equally comfortable doing daily commutes, highway drives, and overlanding across the country.”

 

The Force Gurkha is offered with new alloys, but the rest of the exterior remains unchanged

 

The 2024 Gurkha retains its G-Wagen-inspired boxy design with signature round LED lights, fender lights, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The new addition to the exterior is a set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a pair of new electronically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors. Force also offers a heavy-duty roof rack, windshield brace, and tailgate ladder. 

 

Force also offers a heavy-duty roof rack, windshield brace, and tailgate ladder

 

Inside, the SUV now comes in both 4-seater (3-door) and 7-seater (5-door) options, with new seats wrapped in dual-tone upholstery. The updated dashboard features the new 9-inch touchscreen display along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include – multiple USB ports, individual armrests, and new cupholders. The 7-seater model gets a bench seat with a foldable central armrest and roof-mounted AC vents, while the third row features two captain seats. The 4-seater model only gets 4 captain seats.

 

The updated dashboard features the new 9-inch touchscreen display along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster

 

Under the hood, the 2024 Force Gurkha packs the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, however, now the oil burner makes 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Up from 90 bhp and 250 Nm. The oil burner is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a proper 4x4 system with front and rear locking differential. Instead of a manual shifter for the 4x4 system now you also get an electronic dial, with a shift-on-fly function. 

Research More on Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha
6.1

Force Motors Gurkha

Starts at ₹ 13.59 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Gurkha Specifications
View Gurkha Features

