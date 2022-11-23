Force Urbania Van Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 28.99 Lakh

Remember the shared mobility concept Force Motors showcased at the Auto Expo 2020? Well, it is finally production ready as the company launched its latest Force Urbania van in India at a starting price of Rs. 28.99 lakh, to be sold in multiple variants. Codenamed T1N, the new Force Urbania van will be shipped to dealerships next month with deliveries to start thereafter. The new Force Urbania will be available in three different wheelbase formats- 3,350 mm, 3,615 mm, and 4,400 mm.

Force Urbania Van Prices (ex-showroom)

Wheelbase Short Medium Long Prices Rs. 29.50 lakh Rs. 28.99 lakh Rs. 31.25 lakh

Depending on the variant, the new Force Urbania will offer seating for up to 17 people in its longest form, to 10 people in its shortest format. The medium wheelbase version can seat up to 13 people. According to Force, the company has invested close to Rs. 1,000 crore in the development of the new Urbania platform. Moreover, the company claims that the new Force Urbania is not only built on a fully ground-up, modular monocoque panel van platform but also offers crash and rollover compliance with airbags for the driver and co-driver.

As far as features go, the Force Urbania comes with large, ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with ESP, ABS, EBD and ETDC. The company says that the new Force Urbania also comes equipped with independent front suspension with transverse springs for an enhanced passenger ride and handling characteristics. Dual airbags and collapsible steering are some of the features on board the Force Urbania along with a hill-hold assist.

As far as the mechanicals go, the Force Urbania is powered by a Mercedes-Benz derived 113 bhp, BS6, CRDe unit, developing 350 Nm of peak torque, coupled to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The company said the phase 1 installed capacity is 1,000 vehicles per month which can be increased to 2,000 units per month.